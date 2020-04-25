TRAVERSE CITY — A COVID-19 patient traveled through Cherry Capital Airport just before they developed symptoms, according to the Benzie-Leelanau District Health Department.
The health department announced Saturday that it learned of a traveler who on April 14 took United Airlines Flight 4132 from Chicago O’Hare International Airport to Cherry Capital Airport. The passenger arrived around 9:30 p.m. and went home without visiting any other public place. They’re recovering at home, and people who came into close contact are being quarantined.
As the volume of travelers declines, many commercial airlines, including United, have implemented new seating and boarding policies that comply with social distancing guidelines outlined by the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention.
Dr. Josh Meyerson, health officer for the Benzie-Leelanau Health Department and others in northern Michigan, said contact-tracing investigations look back to 48 hours before the patient starts to show symptoms, which for some cases can delay advisories for more than a week.
“We have found all the contacts that need to be quarantined that we know of, but there could be someone who was in the airport at that time or was on that flight that we couldn’t,” Meyerson said. “Even though it’s late, we’re not past that point where there’s going to be some benefit. I think if you were on that flight, you would want to know that.”
Anyone who thinks they may have been exposed during the flight or at the airport should look for signs of infection through April 28, according to a release. Symptoms include fever, cough, shortness of breath, sore throat, muscle aches, fatigue, diarrhea or changes in sense of taste and smell.
The Benzie-Leelanau Health Department also reported a new case of COVID-19 in Leelanau County on Saturday and an unchanged number of cases in Benzie County.
The Health Department of Northwest Michigan announced two new cases in Otsego County and one new case in Antrim County. A new death was reported in Otsego County.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 562 new cases Saturday, the lowest Saturday total since March 21. It ties for the lowest daily state increase since March 26, a Tuesday.
“I would hope as we test more we may find more cases, but then you start looking at the percent positives and looking at other factors as well, that starts to show that what we’re doing is working,” Meyerson said. “We want to keep the number of infections as low as possible, if we can keep that at one or less than one, then we’re going to see a decreasing number of cases.”
The state announced 189 deaths, 58 of which were attributed to reviews of death certificate data.
Previous news releases indicated that daily data on Sundays tended to be lower.
