GLEN ARBOR — The whole of a 31-student campus in Glen Arbor is under quarantine after four students tested positive for COVID-19.
Data released Monday from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services showed the Leelanau School — a private boarding school — was one of 27 schools identified as experiencing a coronavirus outbreak, which is defined as two or more cases. MDHHS also reported that Michigan has 51 ongoing outbreaks at schools.
Rob Hansen, head of school for the Leelanau School, said the four students are isolated on campus and the other 27 remain in their individual dormitories.
Michelle Klein, director of personal health for the Benzie-Leelanau District Health Department, said the situation is “unique” because Leelanau is a boarding school, but she added health officials are treating the matter just as they would for anyone else who has tested positive for the virus.
All four cases were asymptomatic, Hansen said. He elected to quarantine all of the students and some of the residential teaching staff because it was safer and easier than trying to identify all possible exposures without one slipping by.
Classes at the Leelanau School typically have between three to four students, Hansen said, making it simpler to move classes back to online while requiring students to stay in their dorms. Hansen said materials are being delivered to students and he is restricting when students can be outside and how many can be in the campus common room.
“It made sense to just treat the whole population as the same,” he said. “It’s easier to do that, and certainly more cautious.”
All 31 students had to submit proof of a negative COVID-19 test before coming to campus. Students were then tested 10 days after being at school. Hansen said one of, or multiple students, must have contracted the virus while traveling to the school.
Sending the students home was not a reasonable option, Hansen said, as some students came from as far as 500 miles away.
“We were hoping that we wouldn’t find any positives, but obviously we did,” Hansen said. “But learning has continued, and we’re anxious to move past this quarantine.”
Information about school-related outbreaks is released every Monday by MDHHS. Bridge Magazine reported last week that state officials are “actively considering requiring K-12 schools to post public notices of COVID-19 outbreaks as soon as they’re confirmed by local health departments to increase public transparency.”
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive order Friday requiring just that.
Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Director Robert Gordon said during a State Senate committee hearing Wednesday that local health departments do not have the resources to report numbers more than once per week. The goal of Whitmer’s order is to shorten time in which parents and community members are told of outbreaks.
Traverse City Area Public Schools officials announced Sunday the district’s second COVID-19 case, a staff member at Courtade Elementary School. The first case was of a student at Traverse City West Senior High School.
TCAPS Superintendent John VanWagoner said he was informed Saturday of the positive case and worked with the Grand Traverse County Health Department to begin contact tracing. VanWagoner said more than 20 students and their families were notified of the teacher’s positive test and told to quarantine for the next two weeks.
No other students in the school were likely to have been exposed, VanWagoner said. Classrooms of students at Courtade are kept separate to avoid spread of the virus in situations such as this. The students were given Chromebooks and attended class remotely Monday.
“Everybody across the state is dealing with these,” VanWagoner said. “While it’s unfortunate, those kids in that situation are right back in that learning environment.”
Unlike the positive case at TC West in which only the families of students participating in fall athletics were alerted, TCAPS officials sent a press release informing the general public of the positive case at Courtade.
VanWagoner said deciding on how to inform people about positive cases in the district is still being worked out.
“We’ve all learned and we’ve had time to get our thoughts together on how we want to do that,” he said. “We want to make sure we’re clear on what we’re doing.”
Staff deep cleaned and disinfected Courtade classrooms and buses. In-person classes were in session Monday morning.
