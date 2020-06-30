CADILLAC — The up north region jumped at least another 15 confirmed COVID-19 cases on Tuesday and had another reported death, according to state health officials.
Local health officials reported an additional seven cases that hadn't yet appeared in the state's Tuesday tallies.
The latest death was a Wexford County resident who died at Cadillac Hospital, confirmed Dianne Michalek, Munson Healthcare's vice president of communications.
She said the area hospital system also now has five hospitalized coronavirus patients: two in Cadillac, two in Grayling and one in Traverse City.
New cases announced Tuesday across the area include eight in Wexford County, two cases in Benzie, Crawford, Emmet and Grand Traverse counties, and single new cases in Alpena, Antrim, Charlevoix, Kalkaska, Leelanau and Manistee counties, according to Michigan Department of Health and Human Services statistics and local health departments.
Michelle Klein, personal health director for Benzie-Leelanau District Health Department, said at least a half-dozen new cases came into the department between Monday and Tuesday and the case investigations are underway. The cases involve "lots of contacts for new cases since people are out and socializing again," she said.
That's why it remains critically important for people to wear masks, physically distance themselves from others and stay home when feeling even mildly ill, Klein said.
"Over the last week we have seen an uptick in new cases in our region. As we are heading into our busiest time of the year, and our population rises with seasonal residents and guests, it is extremely important to remain vigilant," said Dr. Joshua Meyerson, medical director for 10 up north counties in the region.
The 17-county region across the tip of northern Lower Michigan now stands at 560 cases since the pandemic began, along with 45 deaths.
The region's 19 new cases were among the 373 statewide announced Tuesday. State officials also reported 32 new deaths.
That brings Michigan's total case count to 63,870 with 5,947 reported deaths.
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer spoke Tuesday about the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. She said the state is "still in good shape in our fight against COVID-19."
"We're in a stronger position that many other states that are seeing a major resurgence," Whitmer said.
However, Michigan's numbers are not as strong now as they were two weeks ago, the governor said.
A community testing event Tuesday in Cadillac allowed for more than 200 to be tested for COVID-19 in the first two hours, said Jeannine Taylor, public information officer for District Health Department No. 10.
She said the 10-county district health department had 31 new cases announced Tuesday, the largest number yet during the pandemic. Most of the new cases were found in Oceana County, she said, though Wexford County's jump was also sizable.
