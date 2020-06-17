TRAVERSE CITY — State health officials on Wednesday reported no new cases of COVID-19 across all of northern Lower Michigan.
The area deemed the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Region 7, or Michigan Economic Recovery Council Region 6, continues to stand at 491 cases and 42 deaths for a second day.
Health officials announced three new cases across the region Tuesday, along with several more during the recent weekend.
Wednesday’s lack of additional cases of the pandemic disease across the 17-county up north region came on a day when state officials announced 204 new cases and only two reported deaths.
Michigan now has a total of 60,393 confirmed cases and 5,792 reported deaths, the state health department reported.
As of Tuesday, the state had recorded roughly 30 new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people over the previous two weeks, which was one of the lowest figures of any state.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Wednesday continued to urge people to wear a face covering, saying the risk of transmitting the virus is low — 1.5 percent — if someone with COVID-19 has one and comes into contact with another mask-wearing individual.
Whitmer also said she will extend a state of emergency beyond Friday, contending it is needed to keep restrictions and other coronavirus-related orders in place.
The United States currently has 2.15 million confirmed COVID-19 cases and 117,423 known deaths, while there are 8.27 million cases and 445,762 deaths worldwide, according to Johns Hopkins University & Medicine.
The Associated Press contributed information for this article.
