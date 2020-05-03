TRAVERSE CITY — Jon Nickels, Michelle Rodriquez, Heather Tompkins and Michelle Smith are among the more than 30 million Americans who have filed for unemployment benefits in the last six weeks. Each of the four filed for benefits in March. None have received payment.
The four lead very different lives in northern Michigan, but they share frustration with Michigan’s unemployment system during the COVID-19 crisis.
“As a single mom, you bust your ass to make sure you have everything you need and your kids need,” Smith said. “And then something like this happens.”
When businesses lock the doors, income streams are cut off. With no money coming in, there’s no money to pay employees.
The unemployment system is designed to leap into action to help fill the gap until people can get back to work. But Michigan’s system has been overwhelmed by the massive numbers of newly unemployed during the coronavirus crisis.
Things are different now
Nickels last worked March 16. That was the last day his employer, Fit For You Health Club in Traverse City, was open for business.
Nickels used Michigan’s unemployment system 6 years ago, so he was familiar with the steps he had to take.
“At that time, it was a pretty expedited process,” he said.
Judging from that past experience, he assumed he soon would have some cash to help get him through the coronavirus crisis.
“Everything was accepted,” he said, after he filed in mid-March. “However, when I went to certify for my first two weeks payment, what I ended up getting back was a note from the unemployment service that my payments had been reversed after they had been sent out.”
“I have been working for four weeks to figure out why that is,” said Nickels.
He still hasn’t received any money.
Contact is difficult
Tompkins has worked at Big Apple Bagels in Traverse City for 14 years. She filed for unemployment soon after the business closed on March 22.
“I filed for unemployment, and I registered, but I haven’t gotten it,” she said, despite numerous attempts to follow through. “I’ve never been able to get someone on the phone.”
“I was hoping to get my unemployment this week,” said Tompkins. “I hope I don’t have to wait 10 (more) days, because I have all these bills I have to pay right now.”
Complications
“I was able to file,” said Smith. “Everything went smooth. I didn’t have any issues filing at all.”
But, she said Thursday, “I’m on week five right now of getting nothing.”
Her employment history may have complicated the process. She works a primary job at her family’s landscaping company.
She also works a second job. She recently left Tom’s Food Market in Interlochen to take a position with New Direction Testing.
Both the landscaping business and New Direction Testing closed in late March as virus-control measures shut down businesses deemed non-essential.
She wasn’t at the newest employer long enough to qualify for unemployment benefits through that company. So the application required information from her former part-time employer.
By the book
“No big deal,” Smith said. “I did everything by the book — did my two weeks, put in my resignation letter, yada, yada.”
But the recent change of second job resulted in a delay.
“They’re on some sort of fact-finding mission from my previous employer — about when I started, when I quit.”
Tom’s Food Markets, she said, sent all the requested information to state on April 2.
“I have not received any payment, I haven’t received a phone call,” she said. “I’ve sent messages through their website, I’ve tried to go in the online chat, I’ve tried calling. I’ve spent hours trying to get a hold of them to find out what was going on.”
Good news
Relief arrived for Smith last week when Gov. Gretchen Whitmer allowed landscaping businesses to reopen. She was able to again work at her primary job.
And Smith finally made contact with an unemployment worker Thursday morning. He confirmed the office had received all required information on April 2, but said the paperwork needed to proceed through the process — and it might be another two or three weeks before she should expect payment.
Rodriquez is owner and personal chef at her Amor Comida catering business.
“I have already been approved,” she said, for unemployment benefits — but they haven’t arrived. “It just keeps saying ‘pending.’ It’s really frustrating.”
“I don’t know what to do,” she said.
Frustration
“There’s been plenty of advice thrown out there: Get on the chat at 7:59 in the morning, call 150 times and you’ll eventually get through once, and — it’s just discouraging,” said Rodriquez.
“I have plenty of time on my hands, but I don’t want to call somewhere 150 times. I just want the system to work itself out — and I want to get paid.”
Her situation, like Smith’s, is a bit complicated. She runs her own business, but she also works elsewhere.
“Not only is it stressful to be a newly single mom, and not have any income,” said Rodriguez. “But, also, I have three different jobs that — I don’t know what it’s going to look like in the future.”
The culinary classes she teaches each summer to children through Northwestern Michigan College’s Extended Education program have been canceled because of the pandemic. She also works for Yen Yoga, and she doubts yoga businesses in general will reopen soon.
Uncertain future
“This time of year, as a caterer, I usually get a lot of calls and deposits start rolling in for the summer. But no one is booking anything because the future is so uncertain,” said Rodriguez. “People aren’t going to holding large events.”
Both of her other jobs involve close quarters, a circumstance many people are likely to avoid if the pandemic lingers. One of those jobs involves strenuous physical activity.
“The future of gyms — a very close, intimate, sweaty kind of environment — I don’t know how that is going to look for me, either,” Rodriguez said.
Nickels also wonders how the fitness business will adapt to a future that may need to adapt to social distancing norms.
“We kind of work with sweat and grime, every day,” he said. “We would literally have to move about 50 percent of the equipment out. That’s not feasible.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.