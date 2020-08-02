TRAVERSE CITY — Nathan Furget just couldn’t wait anymore for the unemployment insurance payments he’s owed, so he found another full-time job.
Furget, 26, of Traverse City, now works at Stone House Bread bakery after he was twice laid off from his prior full-time job at the Sara Lee plant — first in April and again, for good, in May.
He joined the ranks of roughly 30 million Americans who turned to state and federal unemployment benefits as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic’s economic impacts. But now a major source of income for those people has ended and Congress has yet to replace it.
In March, Congress approved an extra $600 in weekly unemployment benefits as part of its $2 trillion relief package aimed at offsetting the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. That additional payment expired July 25.
Congress is squabbling about extending the aid, which is expected to probably be done at some reduced level of payment.
Another government rescue package is in the works and some sort of extended extra benefit is possible. Trump administration officials have expressed support for more aid and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., has signaled a willingness to compromise.
House Democrats passed legislation last month to extend the benefits to the end of January.
Layoffs since the pandemic struck have been heavily concentrated in low-paying service industries such as restaurants, bars, and retailers, where statistics show workers make below-average incomes.
Furget said the money was a life-saver when state unemployment officials sent him an unemployment insurance payment for his first furlough and it included that $600 weekly federal supplement. It really helped, he said, given state payments max out at $362 per week.
“The cost of living in Traverse is just too high, and then factor in a car payment and insurance and it’s a lot,” Furget said.
Now there’s been a problem with getting his unemployment payments for his second lay-off, Furget said, though officials with state Rep. Jack O’Malley’s office have been trying to help his case.
Furget isn’t the only local resident who has relied on unemployment insurance to help get through the pandemic’s economic turmoil.
Mike Williams, 38, of Traverse City, said he understands lawmakers’ reluctance to keep the $600 per week supplemental payments going because some are making more than they were at their job. It could create some disincentive not to go back to work, he said.
“But if their prior place of employment is closed or if their state shuts down again, the disincentive is more of a talking point than a reality,” Williams said.
He pointed to how self-employed, contract and gig workers impacted by the pandemic are getting unemployment relief for the first time.
“There are a lot of people still in those categories that will be seeing that $600 disappear or be reduced and they still have bills, rent to pay and if they are in a state that is in the process of phasing back their reopening, there will be a lot of hurt,” Williams said.
Perhaps lawmakers should consider taking already allocated but unused funds from past relief bills and scale back federal unemployment benefits on a monthly basis — $500, then $400 and so on, he argued.
Meanwhile, state officials report more than $13.4 billion in federal pandemic unemployment funds have been paid to more than 2.1 million Michigan workers to date. They await news of when and whether there will be any more.
“While we continue to make progress in processing claims with nearly 98 percent paid, we know that the continued economic hardship caused by COVID-19 and ending of the additional $600 in federal benefits will cause many to worry about their future,” said Steve Gray, director of the Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency, in a written statement.
In a sign of how weakened the nationwide job market remains, more than 1.4 million laid-off Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week. It was the 19th straight week that more than 1 million people have applied for jobless aid.
Before the novel coronavirus erupted in March in the U.S., the number of Americans seeking unemployment checks had never exceeded 700,000 in any one week, even during the Great Recession.
An additional 830,000 people applied for unemployment benefits under the new program that extends eligibility for the first time to self-employed and gig workers.
All told, the government says roughly 30 million people are receiving some form of jobless aid, though that figure might be inflated by double-counting by some states.
The unemployment insurance program has emerged as a crucial source of support at a time when the jobless rate is at Depression-era levels. In May, unemployment benefits made up 6 percent of all U.S. income, ahead of even Social Security, and up dramatically from February, when it amounted to just 0.1 percent of national income.
“The increase has likely done as much or more to limit widespread hardship like food insecurity, homelessness, utility cutoffs, and mental health challenges, as any provision Congress has enacted in response to the pandemic and recession,” said Indivar Dutta-Gupta, co-executive director of the Georgetown Center on Poverty & Inequality.
Congress enacted the extra payment for just four months, largely on the assumption that the viral outbreak would subside by late July and the economy would be well on the way to recovery. But confirmed case counts are rising in 40 states and 22 states are either reversing or pausing their reopening efforts, threatening to slow rehiring.
The number of people seeking weekly jobless aid has leveled off at roughly 1.3 million, after falling steadily in May and early June.
Last quarter’s economic drop followed a 5 percent fall in the January-March quarter, during which the economy officially entered a recession, ending an 11-year economic expansion, the longest on record in the United States.
