TRAVERSE CITY — Michelle Kouffer hopped on her computer at 4 o’clock in the morning last Wednesday to try and beat the rush.
The self-employed Traverse City massage therapist shuttered her business several weeks ago, worried that her line of work could contribute to the spread of COVID-19 if she came in contact with anyone carrying the virus.
With her business halted, Kouffer had to do something she’d never done in her life — file for unemployment benefits.
The initial filing was “easy peasy,” Kouffer said. But the trouble started two days later when she received an email from the state telling her to login to Michigan’s unemployment insurance website to continue the process.
“It crashed,” she said. “Then it locked me out of the account, told me I needed a new password and then finally to just call the number on the site.”
Kouffer called the number, but her luck didn’t change.
“Either Verizon kicked me off the call or they kicked me off the call,” she said. “I called it 12 times.”
Kouffer’s experience isn’t unique. The state’s system is simply overwhelmed.
The latest data from the U.S. Department of Labor shows that nearly 6.65 million claims were made in the week ending March 28. That is an increase of 3,341,000 from the previous week and the highest level of initial claims in history.
The numbers from the previous week were adjusted upward, coming in at 3,307,000. The same data showed the unadjusted claims for March 28 nearly doubled in one week, increasing by 99.4 percent to 5,823,917. Again, the highest increase in history.
Claims in Michigan skyrocketed as well, jumping from 128,006 for the week ending March 21 to 311,086 for March 28. Those figures also set records for the most claims in the state’s history.
“These are historical numbers in terms of the demand that we’re seeing,” Erica Quealy, spokesperson for the Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity, said. (Editor’s note: Quealy bears no known relationship to reporter Brendan Quealy.)
MiWAM, or the Michigan Web Account Manager, went down twice last week because its servers surpassed capacity. Those calling in their claims or trying to certify for benefits are experiencing wait times lasting hours before they can speak with someone. Quealy said they are still able to process a majority of those claims.
“The team has been amazing, many of them working night and day,” she said. “We appreciate the patience Michigan residents have shown over the last few weeks as we continue to provide emergency financial assistance.”
Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist said state are officials are aware of the troubles with the website and long waits on the phone, but he is asking people to “keep trying.”
Gilchrist said they are redeploying resources in the state government to have more people address those issues and be on hand to answer the phones for the claimant calls. They are also working to increase capacity on the website, and that includes regular maintenance that shuts down the website for hours at a time.
Lisa Schut, regional director of Northwest Michigan Works!, said members of her staff have switched over to handling phone calls from claimants with questions about their benefits. Typically, Schut said, the people they deal with are registering for work or receiving assistance finding a job. Now, 99 percent of their work is answering the phone.
“Most of the time, we’re helping people find work or get ready for their interviews or write resumes and cover letters. Almost all of that work has halted,” Schut said. “Not because we can’t do it — we are offering all of those services virtually — but because most of the people that call us don’t need that help, right now.”
The sheer number of calls makes that difficult, Schut said, estimating that they receive about 1,000 calls per day in their regional office.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer issued an executive order last week to provide unemployment benefits to contract workers, 1099 workers and those who work in the gig economy. Gilchrist said those are protections that have not been available before. He said revisions and improvements to the unemployment system are being done “constantly.”
“We want people to know if you are applying for unemployment and you have this long wait time or the system goes down, know that your benefits will be retroactive to when you’re eligible, not when you actually get through,” he said. “We’re not going to penalize you because you’re struggling to get through a system that might not be working.”
Kouffer is still in wait-mode, however, and her zero-dollar income is eating into her savings week by week.
Some of Kouffer’s regular clients have offered to prepay for future sessions, but she said she has “politely declined” their generosity.
“I’m not panicked,” she said. “As long as I don’t get evicted from my condo and have food in my fridge, I’ll be fine.”
