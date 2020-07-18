TRAVERSE CITY — Ordering online in the age of COVID-19 presents challenges. Things take a lot longer to get somewhere and the boxes take a beating.
“Our product is arriving not as fresh as it should be, and it looks like gorillas have been handling the boxes,” said Jeff Neidorfler, owner of Morsels in downtown Traverse City.
Neidorfler received a $3,850 grant from the Regional Resiliency Program, money that helped him expand to online ordering, which the company did not have before the pandemic, as well as packages that will reduce damage to the bite-sized baked goods it specializes in.
“The initial outlay of costs to develop and produce 50,000 units of an injection-molded plastic container we can put our product in is expensive,” Neidorfler said.
Morsels is one of more than 8,000 businesses in Benzie, Grand Traverse and Leelanau counties with fewer than nine employees. Many of those businesses did not take out Paycheck Protection Program loans funded by the federal CARES Act, even though they qualified.
In fact, many of them fall under the radar.
So said Laura Galbraith, executive director of Venture North, an organization that normally provides loans to small businesses in northern Michigan. After receiving a $200,000 donation as seed money for the Regional Resiliency Program, the organization is now catering to those very small businesses by giving out grants.
With another $100,000 donation, a second round of applications is being taken until 5 p.m. July 24. Grants will be awarded the first week of August.
Applications are also being taken for another fund — the Michigan Small Business Restart Program — that supports reopening efforts, with up to $20,000 available per business. The state has appropriated $100 million from the CARES Act; about $4.6 million is being administered locally by Networks Northwest.
Applications will be taken until Aug. 5.
“When COVID hit, Venture North really needed to pivot and continue to help small businesses,” Galbraith said. “We kept hearing they couldn’t access PPP loans.”
Galbraith said that because the businesses are so small they don’t have accountants, grant writers or even the time to apply for the loan. In addition, many owners don’t understand the eligibility requirements to get a PPP loan, and many don’t have established relationships with banks and other lenders to help them through the onerous application process.
Neidorfler also got a PPP loan, though he had difficulty getting through to his bank and it took about six weeks to get the application.
Nobody was reaching out to those very small businesses that are critical to the culture of the region and tourism — and many will go under, said Tim Ervin, fundraising advisor to Venture North.
“We’re trying to get ahead of that and provide a lifeline,” Ervin said.
Beth Price is the owner and the only employee of Beth Price Photography in Traverse City, which does commercial photography as well as weddings and other events. She received a Resiliency grant for $3,850.
“I used it to pay rent and bills while I safely reopen,” Price said, adding that people are still leery of holding events. “The future is very uncertain.”
The Resiliency fund started when Consumers Energy made a donation of $1.8 million to several organizations around the state. Venture North was given $200,000, with 70 businesses given grants of between $2,000 and $5,000.
In all, 265 grant applicants requested a total of more than $1 million, Galbraith said. Of those, 43 percent had not received any emergency aid, she said.
Venture North looked at which of businesses had been most impacted by the pandemic, what changes they were making to remain sustainable and whether they had a safety plan in place, Galbraith said.
Some need help to buy things such as personal protective equipment, tents to offer outdoor services and marketing materials to let customers know about their changes, Galbraith said.
“We’ve seen some really unique and innovative ideas,” she said. “We want to be able to connect them to resources to help them with those ideas.”
Cherryland Electric Cooperative made a $50,000 donation to the fund. Rachel Johnson, member relations manager for Cherryland, said the company was looking for ways to help small businesses and when they looked at the Resiliency fund it became clear that grant applications were for much higher amounts than was available.
“We recognized there was much more need in the community,” Johnson said.
Cherryland also liked that Venture North helped connect businesses with local resources, like finding a bank to help them with a PPP loan or a service that would help them build a website.
“We felt it was a good partnership because applicants are getting so much more than just the grant,” Johnson said.
Price said she was overwhelmed that she got the grant.
“There are so many small businesses struggling right now,” Price said. “It made me feel like my community supports me in my business and wants me to succeed.”
Galbraith would like to see the Resiliency program expanded to more counties. It needs more donations to do that, she said.
“We are looking for the ability to continue raising money to help as many small businesses as we can in the region,” Galbraith said.
