Traverse City, MI (49684)

Today

Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 93F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 76F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.