TRAVERSE CITY — A vaccine clinic in Antrim County set for Feb. 5 was canceled this week after an online scheduling breach allowed people to register out-of-turn.
Most of the 300 available slots were filled by residents from neighboring counties and from across the state, according to a press release from the Health Department of Northwest Michigan.
Personal medical records and other information were not accessed, the release said. All the appointments are being rescheduled for a later date, health officer Lisa Peacock stated in the release.
“This breach is requiring us to postpone appointments for those who did legitimately sign up and making us pull valuable resources to address this issue,” Peacock stated.
A similar breach also took place at Beaumont Health in Royal Oak, with 2,700 appointments canceled after it was learned the people had jumped the line while registering online. The eight-hospital health system said it determined a user publicly shared an unauthorized pathway for scheduling that allowed people to cut in line.
A slower-than-expected vaccine roll-out and a lack of vaccines may be causing anxiety in those who are eager to get inoculated.
Munson Healthcare is asking people not to call a phone line that was recently set up for people to schedule appointments because they do not have enough vaccines to keep up with the demand.
Munson did not receive the doses it expected from the state for this week. All the doses that were received are scheduled and there are no more available, said Dianne Michalek, vice president of communications.
“As soon as we get vaccines we schedule them and get them into arms, but we can’t do that if we don’t have the supply,” Michalek said.
Munson was overwhelmed with calls to the scheduling phone lines after the number was published, but was unable to make appointments for frustrated and angry callers.
The state recently changed how vaccines are allocated to hospitals and health departments and is using population and risk factors to determine how many are given out.
The change was made Jan. 22, and since then Munson has gotten far fewer vaccines, with health departments across the region also running short.
Available vaccines are currently being given throughout the region to Tier 1A, which includes healthcare workers, EMS and medical first responders and residents of long-term care facilities; and Tier 1B, which includes police, fire, jail and prison personnel, frontline state and federal workers, teachers and childcare providers, adult and child protective services, homeless shelter staff and those over 65 years of age.
Munson for now is vaccinating those 80 and older because of the large number of people over 65 in the region. The health care system started with those 90 and older and has been lowering the age every few days or so.
Grand Traverse County got about 800 vaccines from the state for this week, with a schedule calendar set up on the county website filling up in less than five minutes on Monday. The county opens the link once the number of available vaccines for the week is known.
County Administrator Nate Alger said there were supposed to be about 1,100 doses available, but there was a problem with the doses per vial. Alger did not have any details, but was to meet with health officials Monday afternoon.
The county partnered with Northwestern Michigan College and the National Guard in setting up clinics at the Hagerty Center and has the ability to give up to 4,000 doses per day, Alger said.
The next shipment will not likely come until Friday afternoon and Alger has no idea how many doses the county will get.
“As more doses become available we’ll make sure the public knows that,” Alger said.
Not knowing is frustrating for the county, he said, but more so for those who want the vaccine.
“It’s most concerning for the community at large,” he said. “We need more doses.”
Michalek said Munson continues to advocate for rural areas that make up northern Michigan.
President Joe Biden recently rolled out his 200-page COVID-19 plan and is pledging to speed the production of vaccines. His administ{/span}ration announced that all states can expect a 16 percent increase in doses starting this week.
For Michigan, that would be another 30,000 — 40,000 doses, though county health officials say they need far more.
The newest COVID-19 vaccine on the horizon, from Johnson & Johnson, announced Friday that in a 45,000-person trial the vaccine was about 66 percent effective at preventing moderate to severe disease, and 85 percent effective in preventing severe disease.
The company expects to seek emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration as early as this week. If authorized, the company could begin shipping millions of doses from its warehouses beginning in late February.
As of Sunday, according to the state’s vaccine dashboard, Grand Traverse County has administered 18,962 vaccines; Antrim 2,137; Benzie 2,211; Kalkaska 2,340; and Leelanau 2,854.