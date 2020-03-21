TRAVERSE CITY — The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs will begin shifting operations to prepare for an expected surge of COVID-19 patients.
The Aleda E. Lutz VA in Saginaw will begin these efforts this weekend as part of a tri-state maneuver to preserve resources and equipment for the sickest veterans.
Community based outpatient clinics will on Monday move to triage and virtual care only in Alpena, Bad Axe, Cadillac, Clare, Cheboygan, Gaylord, Grayling, Oscoda and Traverse City. Routine appointments at these sites will be converted to virtual care, as appropriate.
“We are working to eliminate unnecessary face-to-face contact to help minimize the spread of COVID-19 and maximize our resource allocation to help treat the sickest veterans,” said Dr. Barbara Bates, medical center director.
Outpatient clinics can be reached at 989-497-2500.
- Alpena, ext.:13510
- Bad Axe, ext.: 13540
- Cadillac, ext.: 11410
- Cheboygan, ext.: 13560
- Clare, ext.: 13530
- Gaylord, ext.: 13520
- Grayling, ext.: 13550
- Oscoda, ext.: 11411
- Traverse City, ext.: 11412
Those who need pharmacy refills should call the same number, but use ext. 11705 during business hours. The automated refill line is at ext. 13990, but requires the prescription number and a Social Security number.
More information is available at www.saginaw.va.gov online.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.