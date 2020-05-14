TRAVERSE CITY — Two new cases of COVID-19 were reported by the Grand Traverse County Health Department on Thursday, bringing the total to 23 cases in the county.
The two cases were the only new numbers reported in northern Lower Michigan, adding no additional deaths to the tally.
Both new cases are believed to have been contracted through community transmission and are women over the age of 60 isolated at home.
Statewide, numbers saw a dramatic increase in the reported cases from the last several days — 1,191 new cases were reported Thursday. The sharp increase is due to reporting of backlogged tests that were processed manually by three private agencies and tests from correctional facilities, according to a Michigan Department of Health and Human Services press release.
The MDHHS noted these three private entities have a significant presence in correctional and corporate facilities and testing has been ramped up in these places recently.
In addition to the new cases reported there were 73 deaths — 35 of which were identified as part of a vital records review that is done three times a week by the MDHHS.
The 35 deaths that were attributed to COVID-19 as part of the review were cross-referenced with confirmed cases in the Michigan Disease Surveillance System.
MDHHS region 7 has seen one death from the pandemic disease this week, a 68-year-old woman from Otsego County who died on Sunday. Grand Traverse County reports 23 confirmed positive cases, 6 probable cases, 14 recoveries and five deaths since the start of the pandemic.
