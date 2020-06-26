TRAVERSE CITY — Health officials announced two new cases of COVID-19 in Grand Traverse County on Friday, following a jump of 17 across the whole region the day prior — almost all connected with nursing home testing.
Michigan officials for the third consecutive day announced more than 300 new cases of the pandemic disease statewide. It represents an uptick after a period of between 150 and 250 daily cases.
The 17-county region across the tip of the Lower Peninsula now has a count of 528 confirmed cases and 44 reported deaths since the pandemic began.
Both of Grand Traverse County's new cases are women, one in her 20s and the other in her 60s, with contact tracing still ongoing. They are both asymptomatic for the disease and are connected to last week's long-term care center testing done by the Michigan National Guard, officials said.
Also among this week's new cases were six found Thursday at Grandvue Medical Care Facility, including some among employees at Charlevoix County's medical care facility.
Case investigations and contact tracing for those six people have been completed and 53 close contacts have been notified and quarantined, according to the Health Department of Northwest Michigan.
Joseph Taylor, Grandvue's nursing director, said the facility had prepared for the possibility of finding positive cases there.
The area's increase in cases this week is a reminder that COVID-19 remains present in the community — that's why it's important for area residents to take precautions to protect themselves, coworkers, family and community members, said Lisa Peacock, health officer for both Benzie-Leelanau District Health Department and the Health Department of Northwest Michigan.
"The use of facial coverings, maintaining social distance, staying home when sick and complying with the limits on gatherings are all protective measures that work together to keep us safe," Peacock said.
State and local health officials have repeatedly encouraged Michigan residents to get a COVID-19 test as part of efforts to weekly screen as many as 2 percent of the state's population — a rate recommended by federal health authorities.
A series of drive-through testing opportunities have recently been scheduled across the region, including a pop-up event in Cadillac in coming days.
Officials with District Health Department No. 10 will offer no-cost COVID-19 testing from 2 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 30, and again 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 1, in the Baker College parking lot, 9600 E. 13th St. in Cadillac. Anyone 18 years or older with a photo ID can be tested on a first-come, first-served basis and the event is open to residents from all surrounding counties.
Testing will be with nasopharyngeal swabs — long, cotton-tipped swabs inserted in the nose — with results expected in 7 to 9 days. The event is not restricted to those with symptoms.
Area residents also can call 231-642-5292 to schedule an appointment Monday through Friday to receive a no-cost COVID-19 test at Northwest Michigan Health Services, 10767 E. Traverse Highway in Traverse City.
Michigan health officials report the state now has 62,695 confirmed cases since the beginning of the pandemic, as well as 5,889 reported deaths.
The virus is blamed for 124,000 deaths in the U.S. and 2.4 million confirmed infections nationwide, by Johns Hopkins's count. Worldwide, the virus has claimed close to a half-million lives, according to Johns Hopkins.
The Associated Press contributed to this article.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.