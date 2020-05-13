TRAVERSE CITY — New cases of COVID-19 were reported in Alpena and Leelanau counties Wednesday — the only additional two cases of the pandemic disease in all of northern Lower Michigan.
The state's health department reported an additional 370 cases across Michigan, along with 40 more deaths attributed to the respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus. That means nearly 48,400 have fallen ill and more than 4,700 have died statewide.
Of those, 432 cases have been identified and 36 deaths recorded across the 17 counties in the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services' Region 7, aka Traverse City Region. Those reflect less than 1 percent of both all known cases and deaths statewide.
"All indicators point to a positive outlook in northern Michigan," said Lisa Peacock, health officer for two district health departments covering six up north counties.
She said despite the region's recent low numbers, the cases that have been found have not always been connected to already known cases — which shows continued community spread.
Peacock said that's why area residents should continue efforts to minimize spread: wearing masks, social distancing and enhanced hygiene practices. It will be part of our "new normal," she said.
"The news that we have low exposure in our area ... is reason for cautious optimism," the health officer said.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said Michigan rated an approximate 6 percent positive rate for testing as of Sunday, but the state ranks seventh in the nation in the number of those tested and 14th for those tested per million — which is not yet enough.
State officials will have a more "robust assessment of where we are" once between 15,000 and 25,000 are daily tested, Whitmer said Wednesday.
Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, the chief state's medical executive, said more than 10,000 people have been tested daily for the last several days and efforts continue to further increase those numbers.
And while some parts of the state are experiencing declines in new cases, Khaldun said that's not the case everywhere, for example in western Michigan.
"Social distancing is working. Our numbers are improving, but we are still seeing many more cases every day and deaths," she said.
Both Khaldun and Whitmer said Michigan residents should continue to wear masks when going out, socially distance at least 6 feet apart and keep up enhanced hygiene practices like frequent hand washing.
"We drop our guard now, all of our sacrifice will be in vain," Whitmer said.
Peacock echoed those thoughts, adding how such protective measures are the only tool to fight the disease without a new vaccine. She noted, though, some people can't safely wear a mask because of asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease or even anxiety.
"But if most people wear masks, they are also protected," Peacock said.
Benzie County Commissioner Linda Farrell said during Wednesday's community COVID-19 conference call that "people are getting used to wearing masks," but she believes many need help understanding how to remove them without risking contamination.
Peacock said the Benzie-Leelanau District Health Department can be contacted by anyone without access to a mask to receive one for free, including use and upkeep instructions.
