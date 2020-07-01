TRAVERSE CITY — Wednesday’s statistics about the presence of COVID-19 across northern Lower Michigan showed how numbers in counties can fluctuate as case investigations progress.
An overall increase by two cases across the 17-county region was announced Wednesday. But that’s only because some counties saw reduced numbers while others continued to tick upward.
This follows double-digit increases to the area’s case count earlier in the week. The region now has 562 confirmed cases and 45 reported deaths, state and local statistics show.
Both Benzie and Crawford counties showed fewer cases Wednesday on the state’s COVID-19 data dashboard than Tuesday. Local health officials said it demonstrates how addresses are updated in short order through contact tracing.
“It is not unusual for addresses to be reported incorrectly initially due to being tested in a location, such as a work site or a residence they are visiting, that is different from county of residence,” said Michelle Klein, personal health director for the Benzie-Leelanau District Health Department.
For example, state health officials reported Alpena County had two new confirmed cases as of Wednesday, but by mid-afternoon local health workers figured out one of those cases didn’t belong in that county’s tally, said Cathy Goike, public information officer for District Health Department No. 4.
Otherwise on Wednesday, state health officials reported additional single cases in Grand Traverse, Kalkaska, Presque Isle and Roscommon counties.
Wendy Hirschenberger, health officer for the Grand Traverse County Health Department, told county commissioners Wednesday morning that with recent increased testing comes a greater number of younger people found infected with COVID-19.
“Our more recent cases are tending to be younger, and by younger I mean most have been 50 or less, with quite a few down in the 20s and 30s,” she said. “I don’t think a lot of them had any co-morbidities, as well. Our early cases were all people who were elderly and had underlying conditions that made them more susceptible to severe illness and death.”
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Wednesday said she was closing indoor seating in bars in parts of the state, including Lansing where a bar has been linked to more than 100 infections and rising.
Bars in the Upper Peninsula and much of northern Michigan are not subject to the order due to low numbers of reported COVID-19 virus cases. The order comes two days before the kickoff to the Fourth of July holiday weekend.
Officials at the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services on Wednesday announced 262 new cases statewide, as well as four reported deaths. That brings statewide totals to 64,123 confirmed cases and 5,951 deaths.
There are 2.6 million cases across the United States and more than 127,000 reported deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University & Medicine experts. They also reported there have been 10.5 million cases worldwide and more than 512,000 deaths.
The Associated Press and Record-Eagle reporter Mardi Link contributed information for this article.
