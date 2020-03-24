TRAVERSE CITY — Health officials announced an additional two cases of COVID-19 disease in Grand Traverse County residents.
That brings the number of those identified by health officials to have the pandemic disease to three. More are expected to be found.
The two new cases involve a man in his 50s who traveled domestically and a woman in her 60s who did the same. The cases are unrelated and both patients are isolated in their homes to recuperate.
Grand Traverse County Health Department officials said they are working to identify and contact anyone potentially exposed, as well as maintain contact with the infected patients while they remain quarantined.
"We hope that each of these individuals have a swift recovery. As we see additional cases in our community, it is more important than ever to adhere to strict social distancing and stay at home orders in order to mitigate the spread locally," said Dr. Michael Collins, medical director.
The county's first COVID-19 case announced Sunday was a man in his 20s who traveled internationally. He also remains quarantined at home in isolation for his recuperation.
COVID-19 is the disease caused by a novel coronavirus. For most people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
