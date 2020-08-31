TRAVERSE CITY — Health officials across the area reported nearly 60 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases and at least two deaths since last week.
The largest case increase happened in Grand Traverse County, where 13 new cases were reported since Friday, though the entire region increased by 59 cases. The latest deaths happened in Emmet and Roscommon counties, statistics show.
“We must never forget the impact this illness has on those affected,” said Lisa Peacock, health officer for six area counties, including Emmet where a man in his 70s died of the disease while hospitalized.
That brings the 17-county region across the northern Lower Peninsula to a tally of 1,401 cases and 60 deaths since the worldwide pandemic began. Additionally, a slew of additional possible exposure sites were listed by multiple health departments.
The disease is clearly spreading, officials agreed.
Case numbers have climbed quickly in recent days in Grand Traverse County, where 315 is the current grand total. That’s more than twice the number of the next closest — Otsego County with its 123 confirmed cases.
Wendy Hirschenberger, Grand Traverse County’s health officer, said there are several explanations why the jurisdiction’s case number is so much higher than in surrounding counties.
First, she said Grand Traverse County has a higher population and also likely has a greater exposure rate because of the ongoing influx of seasonal residents and visitors. Also, several of the latest cases are close contacts of prior cases in quarantine who then become symptomatic, Hirschenberger said.
“We currently have more clusters of cases occurring due to group activities such as a hockey tournament, church group activities, group social celebration activities such as bachelorette parties, graduation parties or large group meals,” she said.
The greater region — state Department of Health and Human Services Region No. 7, also known as Michigan Economic Recovery Council Region No. 6 — currently has a 2.3 percent positivity rate and a seven-day average of 25.9 cases per million, Hirschenberger said.
“Grand Traverse County is at a 4.9 percent positivity rate and seven-day average of 35.8 cases per million, but has been as high as 93.4 cases per million in the past week. It’s a rolling average,” she said.
Among the most recent possible public exposure sites for the contagious disease announced by health officials across the area are:
- Meijer, Traverse City: Daily Aug. 13-18 from 12:30 to 9 p.m.
- IGA, Harbor Springs: Daily Aug. 13-15 from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m., Aug. 16 from 7 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., daily Aug. 17-19 from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Aug. 20 from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Family Fare, Chums Corner in Traverse City: Both Aug. 19-20 from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
- The Omelette Shoppe, Cass Street in Traverse City: Aug. 19 from 9 to 10:30 a.m.
- Brys Estate Vineyard and Winery, Aug, 19 from 2 to 3:15 p.m.
- Chateau Chantal Winery and Inn, Aug. 19 from 4 to 5 p.m.
- The Buckle at Grand Traverse Mall, Traverse City: Both Aug. 21-22 from 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., and Aug. 23 from 12 to 5 p.m.
- Noggin Room, Petoskey: Aug. 22 from 7 to 9 p.m.
- JCPenney, Petoskey: Aug. 23 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- Ace Hardware, Boyne City: Aug. 27 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.
- Stormcloud Brewing Company, Frankfort: Aug. 27: 4 to 10:30 p.m.
- Chandler’s, Petoskey: Aug. 28 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Anyone in those places at those times are encouraged by medical professionals to self-monitor for symptoms such as cough, shortness of breath, loss of taste and smell, fever, muscle aches, sore throat, fatigue, headache, runny nose and congestion, vomiting and diarrhea. Testing and consultation with a health care provider is encouraged, should symptoms develop.
State health officials reported an increase by more than 450 cases on Monday, bringing Michigan’s total to 102,468. Also, there were seven additional reported deaths, bringing the death toll to 6,480 in Michigan.
The United States now stands at thousands beyond 6 million cases and more than 183,000 deaths to COVID-19. Worldwide, health officials have confirmed 25.3 million cases and 847,400 deaths, according to data tracked by Johns Hopkins University.
