TRAVERSE CITY — The Health Department of Northwest Michigan and the Benzie-Leelanau District Health Department each announced Monday night that two individuals from northern Michigan have presumptively tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
Two adult males, one from Leelanau County and the other from Otsego County, produced positive tests for COVID-19.
The Otsego County resident, who was tested at Otsego Memorial Hospital in Gaylord, is believed to have contracted the disease through international travel and has since been isolated and is recuperating at a residence.
The individual from Leelanau County was tested at and has been admitted to Munson Medical Center in Traverse City. This individual is believed to have contracted the virus through domestic, out-of-state travel.
Each health department is working with the patients to identify and contact anyone potentially exposed through contact with these people. They plan to keep regular contact with the individuals to make sure needs are met during isolation until they are no longer contagious, a statement read.
