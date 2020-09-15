TRAVERSE CITY — Health officials announced two additional possible public exposure sites at Traverse City businesses.
Grand Traverse County Health Department announced shift-long exposure times over two days at both U&I Lounge in downtown Traverse City and 2 Lads Winery on Smokey Hollow Road.
The low-risk potential coronavirus exposures include:
- U&I Lounge: Sept. 9-10 from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m., and Sept. 12 from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- 2 Lads Winery: Sept. 11 and 12 from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. both days
Medical officials encourage anyone present during those times at those places to self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19, particularly if not wearing a mask or practicing physical distancing. Those self-monitoring are meant to keep away from the public, family, close contacts and roommates as much as possible, officials said.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, shortness of breath, vomiting, diarrhea, muscle aches, repeated shaking with chills, headache, sore throat and a new loss of taste or smell.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.