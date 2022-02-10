TRAVERSE CITY — Two northern Michigan health departments that have held strong onto their K-12 school mask mandate since the beginning of the 2021-22 school year plan to drop the requirement in the next week.

Lisa Peacock, health officer at the Benzie-Leelanau District Health Department and the Health Department of Northwest Michigan notified local superintendents Thursday morning that the K-12 mask mandate implemented by her health departments would expire on Feb. 17. Peacock notified the schools a week in advance to decide whether they’ll instate their own mask mandates.

“The public health response across local, state and national public health agencies is shifting away from one of mandates and restrictions to one of focusing more on personal responsibility,” Peacock said. “We just have a lot more tools that people can use now to protect themselves that we haven’t had in other times during the pandemic.”

Individuals have more access to vaccines, boosters, testing and high quality masks such as KN-95s now, Peacock said. Also, hospitalizations and cases are beginning to “stabilize” after a surge in cases, that left many with stronger immunity after getting infected, she said.

“It’s conditions that we’ve been waiting for since we issued the order and now they’re here so we’re making that change,” Peacock said.

BLDHD and HDNM still will align policies with recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention when it comes to COVID precautions, Peacock said. According to its website, the CDC recommends that those who are 2 years or older who are not up-to-date on COVID vaccinations, live with someone who is not up-to-date on their COVID vaccinations or live with someone who is immuno-compromised wear masks in areas of high transmission.

Peacock said she does not anticipate the health departments reinstating their mask mandates for the rest of the school year, although individual school districts may implement mandates of their own.

BLDHD and HDNM cover six counties in northern Michigan — Benzie, Leelanau, Antrim, Charlevoix, Emmet and Otsego — and a large portion of school districts in the Northwest Education Services Intermediate School District. Prior to the announcement, a vast majority of K-12 students in the NorthEd ISD went to school under mask mandates, but following the decision, it is likely that only a few schools in the region will remain with a mask mandate.

Casey Petz, Superintendent of Suttons Bay Schools, said his district will strongly recommend masks following Feb. 17, but not instate its own mandate. He said he trusts the families of Suttons Bay, who have been doing well using common sense when it comes to pandemic precautions.

“When it’s time to have a mask mandate, we’re going to trust the health department,” Petz said.

At Benzie County Central School, the board of education has scheduled an emergency meeting to decide whether or not they will implement a mask mandate on their own. At the beginning of the school year, the board planned to send students back to school without a mask mandate before BLDHD implemented one, Superintendent Amiee Erfourth said.

One of Benzie’s elementary schools, Betsie Valley, sits in Manistee county and therefore is not under BLDHD’s jurisdiction. Betsie Valley has been mask-optional for this school year, Erfourth said.

Traverse City Area Public Schools, which is not within the jurisdiction of either health department, also will feel the effects of the mandate dropping. Without explicit and formal directives from the Grand Traverse County Health Department, TCAPS trustees decided to look to BLDHD, where some of its students live.

TCAPS Board President Scott Newman-Bale said masking is not yet on the agenda for the board’s upcoming meeting — Feb. 14 — but he thinks it will be discussed in some cap- acity, either as an agenda item or just questions during the superintendent’s report.

“I assume the board would just let it expire on that particular day,” Newman-Bale said.

During the discussion about hitching their mask mandate to BLDHD’s mandate, some members of the board expressed concerns that at some point, the situations in the two areas would be different. Newman-Bale said he thinks the current situation with COVID and vaccinations in Grand Traverse, Benzie and Leelanau counties are similar enough to make following BLDHD’s lead justifiable.

At their last meeting, trustees voted unanimously to instate a universal mask mandate that would align with the timeline of BLDHD’s K-12 mask mandate so that when BLDHD’s mandate dropped theirs would, too. Board members also expressed that the decision would keep them from overstepping the boundaries of their powers and making public health policy.

BLDHD and HDNM’s decision follows suit with recent decisions in other states. In California, Connecticut, Delaware, Oregon and New Jersey, for example, state officials have rolled back COVID precautions, including mask mandates in schools and public spaces, as COVID case counts subside following a surge from the omicron variant.

Some of these decisions have drawn criticism from those who are immuno-compromised and still at high risk of catching COVID and becoming seriously ill.

“I respect those fears,” Peacock said. “And I still think it’s very important that everybody do whatever they can to protect themselves and those around them.”

She added that there are many more early treatments available for those who catch COVID and are at high risk of infection, such as monoclonal antibody treatment.

Vaccines for 5- to 11-year-olds were made available in November, the percentage of kids vaccinated in that age range still are low. In Grand Traverse County, about 40 percent of 5- to 11-year-olds are vaccinated. In the area that covers BLDHD, about 35 percent of kids in that age range are vaccinated while 23 percent of the same age group are vaccinated in HDNM’s jurisdiction.

Peacock said while those statistics are concerning and she hopes to see that change, they are not related to the availability of vaccinations.

“That problem is not related to access or our capacity to immunize people,” Peacock said. “We’re ready and waiting. It really is, again, related to personal choice.”

For those still concerned about the pandemic and what precautions they should take in public, Peacock said her health departments are trying to be more available for the community. Both health departments have a wealth of knowledge on their websites, Peacock said, and they now have public health information lines that people can call to speak and ask questions to public health nurses during normal business hours.

HDNM’s public health information line is: 800-386-5959. BLDHD’s public health information line is: 231-882-2197.