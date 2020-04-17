TRAVERSE CITY — Two COVID-positive patients were transferred to an unnamed nursing home in Grand Traverse County, officials confirmed Thursday.
“Consistent with Executive Order 2020-50 regarding long-term care facilities, we were notified of two positive COVID-19 patients from the Northern Michigan region that were transferred to a congregate care facility in Grand Traverse County,” Wendy Hirschenberger, Grand Traverse County health officer, said in a written statement.
A congregate care facility is another name for a nursing home which cares for at least 21 patients.
Executive Order 2020-50 states a nursing home cannot prohibit re-admission to a resident who tests positive for COVID-19; but it also does not require private care facilities to accept COVID-19 positive patients who have not previously been a resident at the facility.
Hirschenberger declined to name the facility where the patients were transferred to.
“Just like we don’t disclose the personal address of a positive COVID-19 patient’s home, we cannot disclose the address of any facilities that accept COVID-19 patients,” Hirschenberger said. “This aligns with personal privacy laws that protect medical patients of any facet.”
On April 10 the Record-Eagle reported a Garfield Township nursing home was prepping staff to care for the possible arrival of COVID-19 positive patients.
Administrators at Medilodge, which operates two facilities on LaFranier Road, had been contacted by Hirschenberger’s office to inquire whether the facility was accepting COVID-19 positive patients and to express their concern.
Hirschenberger previously said northern Michigan has not yet reached the peak of the disease and personal protection equipment at local healthcare facilities was already at a premium. State and national supplies of PPE have gone to other, more densely populated areas, she said.
Medilodge spokesperson Bill Gray issued a statement April 9, stating the facility had responded to a request from the Office of the Governor to provide a list of facilities that could provide care for recovering COVID-19 patients discharged from local hospitals.
When asked to define “local” Gray previously referred a Record-Eagle reporter to his statement.
Gray could not be reached for comment Thursday.
On Monday, Medilodge posted on social media that the facility would not be accepting COVID-19 positive patients.
There is no government oversight of voluntary patient transfers from a hospital to a long term care facility or nursing home, even during a pandemic, officials said.
One health department is not required to notify another health department, said a spokesperson for the state’s Department of Health and Human Services.
A nursing home receiving transferred patients with COVID-19 is not required to notify existing residents, State Long Term Care Ombudsman Salli Pung previously confirmed in an email.
Hirschenberger and Grand Traverse County Prosecutor Noelle Moeggenberg have previously said they do not have the authority to ban the transfers.
“We as a health department will continue to work and assist with long-term care facilities that need any guidance and assistance in regards to caring for their COVID-19 patients and their staff,” Hirschenberger said.
