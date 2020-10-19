TRAVERSE CITY — Another Grand Traverse County resident reportedly died Friday from COVID-19, as did a Roscommon County resident in recent days.
Additionally, confirmed coronavirus cases continued to rise across the region and health officials identified at least a dozen new possible public exposure sites for the pandemic disease.
The latest Grand Traverse County death happened at Munson Medical Center, where a man in his 70s died while being treated in the COVID-19 unit. Officials at Central Michigan District Health Department also reported another death in Roscommon County, statistics show.
That makes 13 total deaths for Grand Traverse County — four within eight recent days — and 75 collective deaths across the entire northern Lower Michigan region since the pandemic began.
Grand Traverse County also announced 25 additional confirmed cases since Friday, while the rest of the counties in the area reported a collective increase by another 84 cases. That brings the regional total to more than 2,300 confirmed cases, statistics show.
“It is important to remember that this situation continues to change every day and therefore can evolve rapidly. The pattern of our curve in the Traverse City Region shows that we had a rise in cases in mid-July, another in mid-August and now again in mid-October," said Lisa Peacock, health officer for both the Benzie-Leelanau District Health Department and the Health Department of Northwest Michigan.
She said it's important to stay home when feeling unwell, seek testing when symptoms of COVID-19 appear and if going out, to be diligent about observing masking and physical distancing requirements.
State health officials said there have now been more than 147,800 confirmed cases across Michigan, as well as more than 7,000 reported deaths, according to the state Department of Health and Human Services.
Johns Hopkins University disease trackers reported 8.2 million cases nationwide with more than 220,000 deaths, and 40.3 million cases worldwide with 1.1 million deaths around the globe.
As the pandemic continues, health officials across the 17-county northern Lower Michigan region announced the general public may have been exposed to a person contagious with the novel coronavirus at 12 locations across the region.
Those times and places include:
- North Peak Brewing Company, Traverse City — 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Oct. 10, 4 to 10 p.m. Oct. 11, and 11 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. Oct. 12.;
- Bootlegger's, Traverse City — 7 p.m. to 3 a.m. Oct. 11-12;
- Applebee's, Petoskey — 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Oct. 12;
- Meijer, Petoskey — 8 to 9 p.m. Oct. 12, and 2 to 4 p.m. Oct. 14;
- Dollar General, Gaylord — 9 to 9:15 Oct. 13;
- Dillinger's Pub, Traverse City — 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 15;
- Everett's at Boyne Mountain, Boyne Falls — 3:45 to 7:45 p.m. Oct. 15;
- Family Fare, Charlevoix — 4 to 4:30 p.m. Oct. 15;
- Dollar General, Charlevoix — 4:30 to 5 p.m. Oct. 15;
- Dollar General, East Jordan — 4:30 to 5 p.m. Oct. 16;
- Family Fare, East Jordan — 5 to 5:30 p.m. Oct. 16; and,
- Walmart, Gaylord — 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Oct. 17.
Medical officials encourage anyone present during those times at those places to self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19, particularly if not wearing a mask or practicing physical distancing. Those self-monitoring are meant to keep away from the public, family, close contacts and roommates as much as possible, officials said.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, shortness of breath, vomiting, diarrhea, muscle aches, repeated shaking with chills, headache, sore throat and a new loss of taste or smell.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.