BENZONIA — According to press releases from the Benzie Leelanau Health Department, there have been two cases of COVID-19 reported in Benzie County.
One individual, an adult female, is recovering at home and has no identified exposure to COVID-19. The Health Department says her close contacts are limited to household members.
“We hope this individual has a full recovery,” Heald Officer Lisa Peacock said. “Anytime we are not able to identify a source of exposure, it reminds us that the virus is present in the community and the safest place for everyone currently is at home, only going out for essential needs when necessary.”
The health department expects to see more positive cases as testing criteria expands and becomes more available in Benzie and Leelanau counties.
“By tracking this data and sharing these numbers with the public we hope to improve the understanding of COVID-19 disease activity across the state and locally,” said Dr. Joshua Meyerson, Medical Director for multiple health departments in the area.
Reported cases COVID-19 in Northwest Michigan increased by 14 total. District Health Department No. 10 reported four new cases in Crawford County. Otsego’s case numbers increased by three. MDHHS reported two cases in Cheboygan county and one in Grand Traverse, Charlevoix and Kalkaska counties.
The Health Department of Northwest Michigan announced it is now reporting probable cases by zip code within its four counties to its COVID-19 Data Dashboard.
New cases in the state of Michigan increased by 768, marginally higher than Friday’s change by just eight cases. The number of new deaths reported was 81.
