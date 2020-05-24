WILLIAMSBURG — Turtle Creek Casino & Hotel and Leelanau Sands Casino & Lodge announced they will welcome back guests beginning Friday at 8 a.m. after being closed for months due to concerns over the spread of the coronavirus.
Properly-worn masks will be required of all guests and employees. Temperature screening will be mandatory prior to entering the property. Anyone with a temperature greater than 100.4 degrees will be asked to return home.
Capacities will be limited to 350 guests at one time at Turtle Creek Casino and 125 guests at Leelanau Sands Casino, with entrances monitored and controlled by staff.
The decision comes after Governor Gretchen Whitmer ordered the extension of a statewide stay-at-home order Friday, which closed non-tribal casinos, gyms, movie theaters and other places of public accommodation until at least June 12.
Tribal casinos, according to the website of the Michigan Gaming Control Board, have no involvement with the State of Michigan. Odawa Casino in Mackinaw City opened this past Friday with its Petoskey location set to reopen next Friday as well. Little River Casino Resort in Manistee is set to open June 1.
Tribal Chairman Thurlow “Sam” McClellan with the Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians, which owns and operates Turtle Creek and Leelanau Sands Casinos, said the timing was in line with Whitmer’s decisions.
McClellan said the nation wrote a letter informing the governor of their plans to reopen the casinos and thanking her for what she’s done for the state of Michigan.
“We’re opening up based on what the governor has been doing right along,” McClellan said. “This is our own decision, but based upon all the material things that are out there that we’ve been looking over.”
McClellan said discussions of what reopening might look like took place since Turtle Creek and Leelanau Sands closed in March. He said they could have opened this past Friday, but felt it would be a better time the following week.
“We feel very comfortable and confident in our health and safety staff plan that we have administered to our people, the training and everything that is there so our people will be well first when we open up and when the clientele began to come in that we can answer any questions or whatever it may be.”
Inside the casino may look different under Turtle Creek’s reopening guidelines.
A third of the gaming machines will be active and with seating removed to encourage safe distancing. There will be a limit of three guests per table game, with every other table open for play beginning at 2 p.m. daily.
Bingo will resume at Leelanau Sands Casino June 5 at 6 p.m. with properly-distanced seating with regular session days and hours.
Hotel accommodations at both Turtle Creek Casino and The Lodge at Leelanau Sand Casino will be open with a limited number of rooms to allow proper time for deep cleaning.
All updates are online at: turtlecreekcasino.com and leelanausandscasino.com.
