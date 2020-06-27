MT. PLEASANT — Uncertainty surrounding the total impacts of COVID-19 and enrollment decline spurred a graduate tuition freeze and passage of a smaller operating budget at Central Michigan University.
An email notified CMU community members of seven positive COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the total to nine cases associated with the university, according to Central Michigan District Health Department.
Trustees met Thursday and cut $33 million from an operating budget of over $428 million for the 2020-21 academic year. Tuition is estimated to make up 51 percent of the university’s budgeted revenue, second to state appropriations.
But keeping undergraduate tuition at $417 per credit hour, and graduate tuition at $434 makes sense given COVID-19 uncertainty, said CMU President Bob Davies. The board also discussed increasing funds for scholarships and financial aid and offering deferred payment options.
“We did that not because of the business decision per se, tuition is one of our highest revenue percentages and business-wise it wouldn’t make sense to increase tuition,” Davies said. “But, doing it for the right reason to support our students and families especially in this time of need was essential.”
A student also encouraged the university to consider changing the name of Foust Hall, citing a 1965 Central Michigan Life article that reported former President Judson Foust allegedly sided with housing landlords who discriminated against a Black student.
A resolution passed to support the Black community at Central Michigan University.
, and Davies said CMU is considering printing admissions brochures in Spanish.
