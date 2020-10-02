TRAVERSE CITY — Thousands of Americans learned via Twitter that their president had been diagnosed with COVID-19 — a disease he’s been criticized for downplaying.
Donald Trump and First Lady Melania both tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday, according to a 1 a.m. tweet and subsequent White House announcement.
The White House said Trump was suffering “mild symptoms” of COVID-19, according to an Associated Press report. Hours later, however, officials announced Trump was being moved to the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for treatment as a precaution. An announcement described the visit as one for "a few days," stating the president would continue his work from the hospital's presidential suite.
AP reported that officials suspect Trump caught the disease from a top White House Aide and that they were aware of the aide’s diagnosis before Trump attended a Thursday fundraiser in New Jersey. Several staffers were pulled from the trip, but Trump did not cancel, AP reported.
Many White House and senior administration officials were undergoing tests Friday, but the full scale of the outbreak around the president may not be known for some time as it can take days for an infection to be detectable by a test. Officials with the White House Medical Unit were tracing the president's contacts, AP reported.
In northern Michigan, COVID-19 cases have seen a 6.5 percent jump in the last week. The bulk of those were tallied in Grand Traverse County, which saw 38 new cases since last Friday.
Of the four new deaths across the region, two were among residents of GT County. The other two were in Manistee and Otsego counties, respectively.
Elsewhere in the region, cases increased by more than 10 in Benzie, Emmett and Otsego counties. No new cases or deaths were announced this week in Alpena County — the location of one of the region's larger outbreaks in April and May.
Leelanau, Antrim, Crawford, and Charlevoix counties saw one or two new cases this week. Kalkaska County had six new cases.
State Rep. Jack O’Malley, R-101st, shared hopes that the president and first lady stay healthy. He said while he was surprised by the news, it didn’t catch him too off-guard.
“It’s a virus and it’s going around,” O’Malley said.
He said he hopes the case might be a learning experience for the country, and set an example.
“A lot of people think of COVID as a death sentence,” O’ Malley said. “I hope he recovers quickly and if that happens it will be a good sign for people that are fearful or overly fearful. This is not a death sentence.
“The vast majority of people who get COVID don’t die.”
To date, COVID-19 has killed more than a million people worldwide, according to AP, and the U.S. death toll exceeds 208,000.
The news comes just a month before the Nov. 3 general election, in which voters will cast ballots for their presidential pick.
Chris Cracchiolo, chairman of the Grand Traverse County Democratic Party, said he was surprised when he first heard the news.
"I would've thought that the president, of all people, would've been very isolated and all the proper precautions might have been taken," he said. "But nonetheless, we all hope for both of their full recoveries, and hope and pray for them."
Trump catching the virus probably won't have much of an impact on the election, Cracchiolo said. For one, he thinks most people have already made up their minds. For another, they may have already voted.
Nor does Cracchiolo think it impacts Trump's message on how he's handled the pandemic — the president's consistently deflected and is apt to do the same about his illness.
Others agree, and expect little change come November.
"My take is, I can’t believe there are that many people still undecided,” said Grand Traverse County Commissioner Gordie La Pointe. “Most voters probably are where they are and are now just waiting for it to play out. I question anybody today, at this point, saying they don’t know who they are going to vote for.”
Commissioner Ron Clous echoed the sentiment — saying that, at least locally, he doesn’t believe the announcement will make any waves.
Trump has spent much of 2020 downplaying the virus as a threat, AP reported, and making efforts to convince Americans the worst of the pandemic has already passed. It’s been a major flashpoint in his race against Democrat Joe Biden, who spent much of the summer off the campaign trail and at his home in Delaware, citing concerns about the virus. Biden has since resumed a more active campaign schedule, but with mask-wearing and small, socially distanced crowds.
Trump, too, has downplayed his own vulnerability — the president is 74 years old and clinically obese, AP reported, putting him at higher risk of serious complications.
He has mostly refused to abide by basic public health guidelines — including those issued by his own administration — such as wearing face coverings in public and practicing social distancing. Instead, he has continued to hold campaign rallies that draw thousands of often mask-less supporters, according to AP.
O’Malley said wearing masks in the state capitol building is recommended and while most lawmakers do wear them, some don’t.
O’Malley said he does not know if that will change in light of the president’s diagnosis.
Grand Traverse County Republican Chairman Haider Kazim said he’s seen no indication the president isn't able to discharge his duties — he has heard reports that so far, Trump continues to meet with staff and senior advisors, just not in the Oval Office.
All campaigns have shifted to more virtual events, and Kazim said he expects the Trump campaign to continue that focus.
"It's no secret that the president is at his best and is most effective and engaging when he is in person, because that's just his personality, and that's how he connects to the American people ... but again, COVID has put a restraint on his ability to do that for months now, and he just like everyone else, the president has had to pivot to a campaign that is less in person and more virtual and digital forums," he said.
Jill Kimball, vice-chairwoman of the Benzie Democrats, said it’s sad that the Trumps tested positive.
“The president has been reckless with his health and how he’s handled COVID,” Kimball said. “It’s not acceptable for our president to jeopardize his health. When he does, he puts the health of our country at risk. Sadly, he’s experiencing the consequences of not listening to the medical and science community.”
Kimball says this is not a time to say the president got what he deserved, though she’s already seen a lot of that on social media.
“We wish him well and a speedy recovery,” she said.
Vice President Mike Pence was tested Friday morning and confirmed negative, AP reported; a test taken by Biden also came back negative.
Several members of Trump’s Cabinet were undergoing testing for COVID-19 Friday
Cracchiolo said he hopes Trump’s illness will spur some to reconsider how they react to the virus. He hopes it'll convince politicians in Washington, D.C. to get serious about providing medical care and personal protective equipment to medical providers and first responders, and that it encourages more people to wear masks.
"I think maybe they will see that nobody is immune from this virus, and that it'll encourage more people to wear masks in public," he said.
See COVID-19 updates at www.record-eagle.com.
Reporters Brooke Kansier, Andrew Rosenthal, Jordan Travis, Patti Brandt Burgess, Brendan Quealy and Mardi Link contributed to this report.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
