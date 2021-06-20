Traverse City, MI (49684)

Today

Cloudy. Periods of rain and windy at times this morning. High 62F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low 43F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph, becoming SW and decreasing to less than 5 mph.