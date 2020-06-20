LANSING — Months of COVID-shuttered courtrooms and virtual hearings may be coming to an end.
The Michigan Supreme Court released step-based plans for reopening trial courts last month as COVID-19 lockdowns and the pandemic’s grip on the state loosen.
The deliberately gradual process, which winds through four phases of lessening restrictions, has the state’s 57 circuit courts, 78 probate courts and 107 district courts working at paces set by disease severity in their regions.
Locally, 13th Circuit Court and 86th District Court — covering Grand Traverse, Leelanau and Antrim counties — are coordinating their efforts, according to 86th Court Administrator Carol Stocking. Both remain in phase 1.
“Once we get approval, we’ll all move ahead to the same stage,” she said. “I think we’re all in a similar pattern of COVID numbers and exposure.”
About 30 of Michigan’s 83 counties, including Benzie, Otsego, Manistee and Charlevoix, have moved on to phase 2. Chippewa and Delta are the state’s only counties in stage 3, according to Supreme Court data.
Written plans for each phase must be approved by the State Court Administrator’s Office before a court can move ahead. Each lasts at least two weeks, and several criteria must be met to move forward — community testing and case numbers, courthouse exposure and local health system capacity are a few, according to the Supreme Court guidelines.
Health officials must sign off on phase 2 plans, which reopen court common spaces and allow in-person hearings of 10 people or less. Stocking says 13th and 86th are still waiting for that OK.
“It requires that the health directors in each county sign off on a document verifying, specifically, that there is a downward trend trajectory of positive COVID-19 tests as a percent of total COVID-19 tests within a 14-day period,” Stocking said. “They have not yet been willing to do that.”
She isn’t sure when that will happen.
Trials — in most of Michigan, delayed entirely since mid-March — will likely come first.
The greater court allows those to resume on June 22, according to 13th Circuit Court Judge Thomas Power.
The first post-lockdown jury trial in northern Michigan — and possibly the state, Power added — comes June 23. He said the case, an insurance dispute, will be a trial run for trials to come under COVID’s “new normal.”
“We do not see an easy way to accomplish those electronically,” he said. “It requires some changes from normal procedure.”
Those changes include conducting jury selection in Traverse City Central High School’s auditorium, Power added, and careful following of mask-wearing and social-distancing recommendations. Such practices will continue into the courtroom, where jurors will be spaced through the jury box and gallery.
Those, like every hearing in local courts right now, will be livestreamed.
