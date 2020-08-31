TRAVERSE CITY — Darnell Ross prefers his tent and the company of crickets to crowds at Safe Harbor’s summertime day shelter.
Still, he opts to make the cross-town trek from his Grand Traverse Commons campsite for a shower whenever’s he’s off work.
On slow days, the company’s worth it.
“I have other places to take a shower, but I like to come up here because of the staff,” Ross said. “They don’t treat us like we’re homeless pieces of crap.”
Ross migrated to the Traverse City area in early 2019. Since last winter, he’s kept to the same campsite near the park’s men’s trail. And save for a handful of nights at Goodwill Inn, he kept to his camp and to himself.
“Last winter wasn’t too bad, it was mild — you know that,” Ross said reclining in one of Safe Harbor’s plastic chairs. “I can handle that, physically, more than I could handle the mental strain of being here.”
Five or six others keep nearby, and they and Ross watch each others’ backs.
They, like an increasing number of others banding together, just want to survive.
Traverse City Police — alongside Goodwill Street Outreach Coordinator Ryan Hannon — have noted the rise of several large encampments inside city limits.
Hannon suspects the halt to community support and shuttering of safe places to go in response to the pandemic are at fault.
“Bad things happen to people experiencing homelessness,” Hannon said. “They don’t want to be attacked and they don’t want to create problems — they really just want to be safe.”
With few day shelters, fewer meals and dwindling spots to pass the time and escape bad weather, like churches and shelters, homeless people are at higher risk.
The list also includes bus terminals, Jubilee House and the Traverse Area District Library, once a popular resource for computer access and respite from bad weather.
It means those camps grow bigger, and tents pack together as months pass.
Such an existence can prove exhausting.
Homeless people deal with the same COVID fears of the general population, on top of constant outdoor exposure and difficulty maintaining basic needs, according to Hannon. Tents must weather downpours, snowfall and powerful winds.
“People, even in summertime, will often get pneumonia,” Hannon said. “Living unsheltered, no matter what the weather, is always stressful and creates additional trauma.”
Venturing from a campsite is a difficult decision, he added — they never know if they’ll return to ransacked belongings or a slashed-up tent, and constantly face the threat of an attack.
Still, several camps, including Ross’, have been successful. His small group will break up soon, but for the most part, resolve disputes amicably and help each other out.
Not all exist so quietly.
City Police Chief Jeff O’Brien has handled several complaints about a large encampment that sprung up near Ross’ campsite.
The group, settled near the Commons’ women’s trail east of Elmwood Street, has spurred noise complaints and reports of drunkenness and physical and verbal attacks, O’Brien said.
“The sanitary conditions were not good at all,” he added, noting the space is overcrowded and residents damaged nearby trees and foliage. “I called Ryan and said, ‘We’ve gotta get some folks moved outta here.’”
The camp’s residents have since been told they have until Labor Day to pack up and move on.
Breaking the camp up wasn’t an easy call.
O’Brien said the decision followed multiple complaints, officers discovering the site’s unsanitary conditions and the camp’s avoidance of resources provided, like a porta-potty and dumpsters. Many walkers and runners have lodged complaints about being unable to pass through that stretch of trail without name-calling or other confrontation.
“You can’t go to the bathroom and eat in the same place,” O’Brien said. “One or two people kinda ruin it for everybody.”
Typically, city police don’t go looking for encampments and don’t disturb them without reason. Instead, policy has become giving Hannon a ring when there’s an incident — provided it’s not an emergency.
Often, those calls are referrals for people who are ill or newly homeless, Hannon said.
Any heavier-handed responses, like uprooting camps, are complaint-driven.
Those situations wouldn’t come to a head if local leadership pushed for better options, O’Brien added — like low-income housing.
The lack of long-term shelter is a bigger issue in the face of the pandemic’s likely continuation through winter.
It worries Hannon.
“There’s an ongoing concern that many other places aren’t going to open that normally would,” he said.
Ross doesn’t worry. Thanks to help from Goodwill Street Outreach and other volunteers, he’ll be moving into a new home on Sept. 1.
“I’ll be out of the woods and in my house,” he said with a grin. “Of course, it’s 10 miles out of town, so it’s kinda a struggle — I’m not one to ride a bike 10 miles.”
There simply aren’t enough homes to provide the same to everyone in his shoes.
“We all want the same solution — the conditions for people living unsheltered, it’s not good. It’s not acceptable,” Hannon said. “Nobody wants to see people experiencing homelessness. Nobody wants to experience homelessness.
“The only way out of this is housing.”
