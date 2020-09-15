TRAVERSE CITY — A student-athlete at Traverse City West Senior High School has tested positive for COVID-19.
West Athletic Director Jason Carmien confirmed the positive case Tuesday afternoon. A letter was sent Monday to parents and families of fall student-athletes informing them of the positive case.
"It's kind of where we're at as a society, right now," Carmien said. "These things are going to pop up."
The letter states the Grand Traverse County Health Department is investigating the matter and working with school staff to identify those who've come in close contact with the student. Those people will then need to quarantine at home.
TCAPS officials are asking parents, guardians and students to watch for COVID-19 symptoms.
The news comes less than a week before Traverse City Area Public Schools is set to return to face-to-face instruction.
TCAPS Board of Education trustees voted 6-1 on Monday to move forward with Superintendent John VanWagoner's August recommendation to return to school buildings Sept. 21.
