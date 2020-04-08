TRAVERSE CITY — Short-term rentals in Traverse City have been partially suspended in response to COVID-19.
A letter sent out this week to the 178 vacation and tourist home licensees from city Manager Marty Colburn outlines that all of the licenses have been suspended effective immediately in order to protect the public.
"People need to be very understanding during this time ... to help protect all of us," Colburn said.
The homes may only be used to house the needy, people with disabilities, or those critical workers who are responding to COVID-19, such as first responders and those in the healthcare field.
The city's suspension of short-term-rentals follows Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's executive order 2020-21 that was issued on March 23 and asks all non-essential workers to stay at home. It will be in place until the governor's order expires.
Whitmer's order applies to hotels and motels and some communities are not clear on whether the order also applies to short term rentals. The Benzie-Leelanau District Health Department sent a letter to the governor Wednesday asking for clarification.
Kara Gelven, who has short term rentals in the city, said she understands why the city suspended the STR business.
"Honestly it didn't make that big of a change since most people canceled," Gelven said.
Gelven has had calls from Coast Guard personnel that have been deployed to the area, who want to rent her places for longer than 30 days, but said that has not worked out.
Carrie Drier of Suttons Bay owns six short-term rentals in downtown Traverse City.
"I totally agree with the decision," Drier said.
Most of Drier's bookings have also canceled and she has given everyone full refunds. It's too bad, she said, as 2020 was gearing up to be a huge year. Others she knows who are in the hospitality business, as well as photographers, florists and those with wedding venues, were booked solid through the season, she said.
Drier said despite the lost income, she wants her community to stay healthy.
"It's just embracing the the new reality," Drier said. "We're just going to chalk it up to a down year and move on."
The city has 133 licenses in place for vacation homes and 45 for 'hosted' tourist homes where an owner must be on site. Pending license applications are not being processed at this time, Colburn said.
City attorney Lauren Trible-Laucht said the city looked to the governor's executive order for guidance. While it didn't directly address short-term rentals, it did address hotels and motels, which can stay open if they are used in the effort to mitigate and contain COVID-19 and to serve critical infrastructure workers.
If STRs are being used to support people in need or to house first responders, that's OK, Trible-Laucht said.
"If they're just being used as normal, to rent to vacationers, that would not be in compliance with the order," Trible-Laucht said.
Keeping track of whether the local suspension is being followed will mostly be a matter of trust, she said.
"Most people are going to comply with that and we're going to rely on most people to comply with that," she said.
If they're not being compliant, the city will hear about them through the normal channels — complaints from neighbors and other residents, Trible-Laucht said. She'll work with the prosecutor to follow up on those complaints and determine what the next steps are.
But times like these bring out the best in people, she said.
"Most are just going to do the right thing."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.