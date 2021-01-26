TRAVERSE CITY — Months of restrictions and guidelines aimed at curbing the spread of COVID-19 have prompted reactions ranging from praise to grumbling acceptance to protest over what some call infringements on personal liberties.
Those measures have Traverse City commissioners’ support, according to a resolution they unanimously passed Monday. That includes statewide orders from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, which city Manager Marty Colburn said the city views as lawful and effective statewide.
City leaders’ vote came less than a week after Grand Traverse County commissioners adopted their own resolution asking county residents and business owners to follow their own judgement in protecting themselves or others from the pandemic, and calling MDHHS orders unconstitutional.
That prompted emails to city leaders asking whether Traverse City is safe to visit or frequent, Mayor Pro Tem Amy Shamroe said. Some emails also showed some confusion over the fact that Grand Traverse County and Traverse City have separate governments.
She and Mayor Jim Carruthers proposed adopting a resolution in response to the county’s to clarify this and reaffirm the city’s support for guidelines backed by science and expertise.
“We’re just trying to reestablish the fact that we do support the measures the governor’s putting out and that we would like our citizens also to try to follow the rules as best we can,” Carruthers said.
Shamroe acknowledged that some businesses are suffering because of the restrictions.
“I wanted to stress that opening up and having infections get out of control again and having to close down again isn’t good for business,” she said.
The city’s resolution points to face mask guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and calls MDHHS orders life-saving and aimed at hastening a return to normal when businesses can operate without restriction. It states the city will do whatever’s possible to protect city staff — and the community, which Commissioner Brian McGillivary amended the language to include.
City resident Mitchell Treadwell said he was glad to see the city responding to what he called the county’s “foolhardy” resolution, but that he would like to see them go further. Other municipal governments have passed their own measures, like stricter limits on indoor dining and eviction moratoriums, he said.
Shamroe praised the city Downtown Development Authority and others for working to find funding to help, and later added it’s not an “either-or” choice between opening up or businesses staying closed and losing out.
“We have options available, just because some have painted it that way doesn’t mean that’s what it is,” she said.
Commissioners took another step aimed at helping some businesses, allowing for city sidewalk cafe permits to be extended to winter hours — they previously were good April through November.
Colburn said the idea came after the city clerk’s office got several requests for it from businesses looking to keep their doors open as much as possible.
The change took effect immediately because of an emergency provision of the city allowing for such changes when they relate to public safety, health or welfare, city Clerk Benjamin Marentette said — it helps people spread out while offering businesses more seating.
Commissioners unanimously backed the change, although McGillivary and Ashlea Walter were concerned about the city’s criteria for giving changes immediate effect. Both recalled resistance to a past request for a pandemic-related change to go into force right away.
Marentette agreed on McGillivary’s request to report in the summer how the sidewalk cafes worked in the winter, among others.
Commissioner Christie Minervini noted the change doesn’t add any new beer or liquor licenses, and Commissioner Roger Putman backed what he called a “rather unique” way of helping businesses survive.
“This is a good example of how we have to adjust our pace and become different in a way but the same in a lot of ways, so I appreciate the hard work in getting this to the commission and I fully support it,” he said.