TRAVERSE CITY — Don't stand by me. Ferris Bueller's Month Off. Parent Trapped. The State Theatre's marquee has tried the puns but there's nothing funny about these words:
Traverse City Film Festival organizers announced Monday they're canceling this year's event.
"We’ve waited as long as we can, hoping against hope that this pandemic would disappear like a miracle someone once promised," founder Michael Moore said in a letter emailed to TCFF members and later posted on social media.
"But, you know me (especially if you listen to my podcast), I tend to sit up and listen when Mother Nature decides to give us a wake-up call, and I do fear what this pandemic portends for the future."
The festival-run State Theatre and Bijou by the Bay were closed along with all movie theaters in the state following Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's executive order March 16 and all TCFF employees were furloughed, Moore said.
Reaction on social media was immediate and supportive.
Volunteer Jenelle Thomas, of Traverse City, summed up what many later expressed.
"So sad. I absolutely LOVE volunteering every year and am so heartbroken we won’t be gathering this year. It’s for the best. Onward and upward."
Regular visitors to northern Michigan also expressed disappointment and understanding.
"I was expecting this but wow I’m so disappointed," said Alison Prevost, of Virginia. "Love my annual trek to MI."
TCFF has been offering its "Streaming Flicks Picks" — suggestions for what movie fans might enjoy on such services as Netflix and PBS, on their Facebook page.
Some selections, such as "Rewind" and "Kon-Tiki," have previously appeared onscreen during the festival.
It isn't the same, fans said, as sitting in the dark for two hours with strangers, watching a documentary, comedy or drama from another country or another perspective, then enjoying an audience Q&A with the director or some of the actors.
Moore expressed his own disappointment, as well as support for her order theaters stay closed for now.
"We doubt that the Governor’s order closing our theaters and the festival will be lifted any time soon — and we agree it shouldn’t."
"It is believed that theaters, arenas, and other facilities where large numbers of people gather indoors in a confined space will be the last areas to go back to 'normal',” he added. "The festival and its theaters are committed to being a part of the solution to curb the spread of COVID-19, as well as remaining committed to the safety of our staff, volunteers, and community."
This would have been the 16th year of the festival. The event has already been scheduled for July 27-Aug. 1, 2021.
