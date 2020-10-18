ALMA — It’s a small world at Abbey Killian’s Alma College.
Every student lives within the boundaries of a 125-acre plot of land, surrounded by a city where every professor and faculty member lives in a town with a population of less than 8,900.
The school is one of the many across the country attempting in-person instruction amid the coronavirus pandemic.
With so much changing, Killian, an Alma junior and Traverse City native, started to wonder how much these changes affect each of 1,400 students daily lives on-campus and possibly their grades.
Fittingly, she decided to study it. Killian embarked on researching the effects of coronavirus-related anxiety in college students as a measure of academic performance.
The study will continue through at least the end of the academic year, and possibly into the next, depending on how long the effects of the pandemic lasts.
She said she’s surveying the level of stress students at Alma college felt before COVID-19 and comparing it to current data.
“Before COVID-19, how stressed were you about getting the grade you wanted in your class?” Killian said. “Now that we’re in school, how stressed are you about getting the grade you wanted in your class?”
Killian said she’s particularly interested in why some people may experience a change in academic performance and others do not. Is it related to genetics? Or perhaps something else?
Mark Mills, an assistant professor of psychology at Alma, said he became involved in the study by discussing with Killian how the pandemic would affect academic performance during the summer as the pandemic began.
“Typically, anxiety has a detrimental effect on academic performance,” Mills said. “That was kind of our starting point, the assumption that stressors related to the pandemic are going to detrimentally impact student’s academic performance.”
Mills said that, under the assumption that not all people are going to see a dip in academic performance because of COVID-19, the second part of the study asks what is the trait that separates the groups that see decline in academic performance.
“(Abbey) started thinking that, well, maybe people who have been predisposed to experience extreme anxiety or extreme stress are going to be the ones that show the most, or the strongest adverse effects of the COVID related stresses,” Mills said.
The disease — attributed to 217,220 deaths in the United States as of Thursday — Mills said has created new stressors in daily tasks students didn’t think much about before the pandemic.
“Things like going into small shared spaces, working on shared computer, or using the public restroom or using a public cafeteria number,” Mills said “They were not a source of stress, they weren’t source of anxiety, and now they are.”
Killian said Alma’s small campus nature allows it to take a different approach with social distancing.
Students don’t sit at the same table even if the class has less than 18 students. Lecture halls designed for 300 students have just 50 now.
“I think because we live on that small campus, and we still are attending classes in person, I think that’s the biggest stressor — especially for Amla college students — is that we’re still going to school,” Killian said. “Alma is a very unique situation in this COVID environment.”
Killian said she hopes the research is applied to other small colleges like Alma’s size across the nation.
If she happens to find in her study students are stressed in, say a cafeteria setting, then other colleges — and perhaps other campus entities within Alma — can look at that results and invest resources to make the setting less stressful.
“We’ll be able to articulate which the most important interventions are based on this data,” Mills said. “Let’s target our money and our time and intervening at that location and maybe improving the social distancing and measuring the safety measures there, rather than at some other location that isn’t really having much of an impact.”
