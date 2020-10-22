TRAVERSE CITY — In-person instruction will resume at Traverse City Central School on Friday after a two-day shutdown because of a positive COVID-19 case at the school.
Traverse City Area Public Schools announced the resumption Thursday afternoon, in line with district officials’ original estimate that two days was sufficient for the Grand Traverse County Health Department to conduct contact tracing of all possible exposures. The shutdown also allowed district staff to properly clean and disinfect the entire school and other potentially infected areas.
The high school was closed to students and staff Wednesday and Thursday after the GT Health Department informed TCAPS of the positive case Tuesday. VanWagoner confirmed at the time that the infected person was a staff member. He said Tuesday that “multiple students” in “multiple classrooms” could have been exposed.
Health department officials have contacted all people possibly exposed.
Both TCAPS and the health department declined to provide the number of students and staff asked to quarantine after contact tracing was completed. However, health department officials did release Thursday that 91 people in Grand Traverse County were asked to quarantine between Oct. 19-20.
VanWagoner said the health department did not provide those numbers to TCAPS.
“We don’t ask for those, to be honest with you,” he said, adding the district only asks for positive cases.
When asked for the numbers, health department spokeswoman Emmy Schumacher directed a Record-Eagle reporter back to TCAPS Executive Director of Communications Christine Guitar. Guitar deferred to VanWagoner’s comments and response.
The unwillingness from both the health department and TCAPS to provide the numbers didn’t sit well with some parents, especially those hearing different rumors about just how many students and staff are under quarantine.
Karen Turnquist, mother of a senior at Central High School, said TCAPS “absolutely needs to be more forthcoming” about COVID-19 exposures and quarantines within the district.
Turnquist, whose daughter is not one of the students quarantined, said the “limited information” coming out of TCAPS only stirs up the rumor mill and the uncertainty.
“Of course I want everything to go back to normal, but I also want the safety of our students and everyone else to be a priority,” she said. “But without that information and all of the information, what are we supposed to do? We need to know more.”
Students and staff members not contacted by the health department and not identified as close contacts to the infected teacher were cleared to resume all school-related activities — including athletic games, practices, and other extracurricular events — at the end of the school day Thursday.
VanWagoner said families have been “supportive and understanding through difficult circumstances.”
Jessie Houghton, TC Central principal, met with school staff Thursday afternoon to discuss the reopening Friday. Houghton also expressed her “trust and faith in the health department” and the thorough investigation and actions taken after the positive case was confirmed.
“We feel ready. We feel good,” Houghton said. “My staff is excited to have their kids back in their classes safely and doing their teaching and learning — which is the job they’re hired to do by the community.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.