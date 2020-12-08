TRAVERSE CITY — Day services at Traverse City’s seasonal homeless shelter can continue through June.
That’s what city commissioners unanimously decided Monday after Safe Harbor of Grand Traverse asked for their OK.
The shelter, typically open from evening until morning to people facing homelessness, has a large heated tent outside its Wellington Street location. Guests can warm up inside while charging their phones, and also have access to computers, laundry machines and showers.
It’s an important stand-in for other spots around town where people without shelter can stay warm during the winter, said Dan Buron, executive director of Goodwill Industries of Northern Michigan.
Ryan Hannon, the nonprofit’s street outreach manager, echoed this, noting indoor spots like Grace Episcopal Church’s Jubilee House or Central United Methodist Church’s community meals aren’t available.
“Hopefully within the next six months the virus has subsided enough to have the other places where people are normally able to go,” he said.
The nonprofit’s partnering with Safe Harbor to offer the day services, with Central United Methodist moving its daily community breakfasts there as well, as previously reported.
Services are currently available Monday through Friday, from 8:15 a.m. to noon, and could possibly expand to seven days a week if Goodwill Industries can bring on the staff, Safe Harbor board Chairman Michael McDonald said in a letter to city commissioners.
The idea is to offer a warm place during what’s often the coldest part of the day, said Hannon. Even then, there’s a gap from noon until 6 p.m. when the shelter reopens where its guests have to bundle up and head out.
Commissioner Christie Minervini, a supporter of the shelter, moved to give the shelter the official OK.
She referenced what 2020 Sara Hardy Humanitarian of the Year winner and Before, During and After Incarceration President Tom Bousamra said earlier in the meeting about people helping others.
“I think Safe Harbor and their volunteers and skeleton staff are the perfect example of doing that,” she said.
The shelter is a joint effort between 23 churches that once hosted people without homes in a rotating roster of houses of worship until 2017, when it opened in its current location, as previously reported.
Social distancing considerations forced the shelter to move some services outside, and organizers previously offered daytime services in 2020.
City Manager Marty Colburn noted Traverse City’s supported the shelter before, including by offering city land as a place to build the shelter.