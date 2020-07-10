TRAVERSE CITY — Local health officials identified additional public exposure sites for COVID-19 from the recent holiday weekend.
Both the weekend-long Torch Lake sandbar party and a period of time at a local casino were tagged as possible exposure sites for the pandemic disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
Officials at the Health Department of Northwest Michigan on Friday announced several out-of-town people who participated in the parties at the Torch Lake sandbar during the Independence Day holiday weekend tested positive for the disease.
However, those infected could not identify everyone with whom they came into close contact as part of the case investigations, officials said.
"This situation reminds us of how important it is to take precautions such as avoiding large gatherings whenever possible especially without social distancing and masking," said Lisa Peacock, the department's health officer.
The possible exposure period at the Torch Lake sandbar is the duration of the holiday weekend. Anyone who attended the festivities there is advised to monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 and potentially seek testing.
"Unfortunately this is not an isolated event and leaves our community at risk when close contacts are not able to be identified and alerted to quarantine. We can't stress enough how that it is imperative that we each do our part to stay safe and stay open," Peacock said.
Additionally, Grand Traverse County Health Department announced a possible COVID-19 exposure at Turtle Creek Casino during the recent weekend.
Anyone at the blackjack tables at the casino in Williamsburg between 8 and 9:15 p.m. on July 5 should also monitor for COVID-19 symptoms and both seeking testing and quarantine should any develop.
Casino security workers confirmed the guest who tested positive for the disease was temperature tested at the door and wore a mask for the duration of their visit.
"While exposure to our employees and guests is limited because of our mask requirements, plexi-shield precautions, social distancing, continual and deep cleaning, and maximized ventilation systems, we want to inform the public as soon as possible to ensure safety on everyone's behalf," said Michael Scrader, the casino's chief executive officer, in a released statement.
He said casino workers are working with health department officials for contact tracing.
