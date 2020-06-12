TRAVERSE CITY — Some stuck with bare-bones blues or whites. Others boasted bold prints, loud colors and a speckling of polka dots.
Some stayed in place between afternoon errands, while others rested below chins or came off to be stuffed in purses or back pockets.
The landscape surrounding Traverse City’s downtown shoppers touted signs like “MASK REQUIRED,” and “DO NOT ENTER THIS BUSINESS IF YOU ARE SICK.” One shop offered cloth masks with a $12 price tag, and others capped visitors at five or 10 at a time.
“Keep your germs to yourself,” Kaelin Loftus said with a giggle.
She and friend Caroline Case, both of Traverse City, brought face masks along for a Thursday afternoon shopping trip.
Both said they wear masks in stores and at larger gatherings — per U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines — and both think it’s important other people keep wearing them, too.
“I don’t know if I have it or not, so it’s just common courtesy to not pass it on to people,” Loftus said.
That’s exactly true, said local health officials.
“Wearing a mask when out in public and in close contact with others is protecting those around you and those you interact with,” said Dr. Joshua Meyerson, health department medical director for 10 counties across the region.
He said it’s especially important given that COVID-19 is a new disease from a novel coronavirus, with characteristics which researchers and doctors still are learning. It’s a blanket protective measure that can be taken until scientists have a better understanding of who is contagious and when, the doctor said.
Lisa Peacock, health officer for six local counties, said wearing a mask is certainly more protective than not wearing one.
Masks help contain respiratory secretions from spreading — a vector for contagion — which is keenly important now as the economy begins to reopen and “our circles are widening,” she said.
To mask, or not to mask
On a gusty Thursday afternoon on Front Street, mask practices varied. Most shoppers at least kept one on-hand.
Like Janice, Erin and Megan McCave, who kept their personalized handmade coverings on in store and sidewalk alike.
“I think it’s important because I don’t want to see the numbers go up,” said Janice, a Traverse City resident, adding that she likes seeing others practicing the safety measure. “I guess it’s up to them, but I think they should wear them.”
“For the safety of others,” added Erin, a Tennessee-based schoolteacher up for a visit.
The third of the trio, Megan, hails from Arizona. She opted to drive instead of fly, and said proper mask wearing was a big priority during the trek.
“I always wear a mask and make sure I’m doing what I need to do, even if other people aren’t,” she said. “We’re both from states that have increasing numbers right now and we’re both in education — we’re still seeing if we get to go back to school in the fall and how we’re going to do that.
“It does impact so many positions and jobs.”
Others weren’t as concerned.
“I don’t know if I consciously think about (masks and social distancing),” said Josh Smith, a Wyandotte resident vacationing in Traverse City with family in tow.
He added that his mask only comes out if a store requires it, but stopped short of saying he didn’t agree with mask-wearing guidelines — instead, Smith thinks mask rules should come at a shopkeep’s discretion.
The many who wore bare faces proved jarring to Jillian and Jay Thaker. The couple visited Traverse City from Massachusetts, where, in most public spaces, face coverings are required by law.
They’re careful to practice mask-wearing in stores and anywhere else with a bigger crowd.
“Everybody has to do their part — it doesn’t work if only some people do it,” Jay said.
“It’s the easiest way to minimize the risk,” Jillian added.
And that risk hasn’t vanished.
State health officials Thursday reported one additional COVID-19 death and two new confirmed cases in the 17-county northern Lower Michigan region, all on the sunrise side of the mitten.
The death was recorded in Alpena County, confirmed Cathy Goike, public information officer for District Health Department No. 4.
She also said the two new cases were found in Alpena and Presque Isle counties.
That brings the region’s collective totals to 483 confirmed cases and 40 deaths. It amounts to less than 1 percent of both the state’s total cases and deaths at 59,496 and 5,737, respectively.
But even with low numbers of new cases, Meyerson said the disease isn’t gone.
“We can’t expect the virus to just go away,” he said.
He said that’s why wearing masks is so important.
They’re a particularly key piece of clothing in places social distancing proves difficult — think busy grocery stores, particularly packed sidewalks or large gatherings — according to the CDC.
That’s because it’s hard to know who might have COVID — many carriers go symptom-free or encounter symptoms too mild to draw concern, CDC states. The unknowingly infected can also spread the disease before symptoms pop up.
Face coverings prevent germy droplets from coronavirus carriers from entering the air and thus, the mouths, noses and eyes of healthy passersby.
And mask-wearing, along with social distancing, are critical to preventing a deadly second wave of infections, according to several studies and reports.
It’s why Zach Van Nes wears his mask whenever he enters a building. The Traverse City resident also dons one for every shift at North Peak Brewing Co.
He’s afraid of what another round might bring.
“We were some of the first things to close so yeah, I would not like to see a second wave,” Van Nes said. “I don’t think a lot of us can make it through another one.”
