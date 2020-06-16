TRAVERSE CITY — Health officials announced three additional cases of COVID-19 in the northern Lower Michigan region.
Statistics provided Tuesday by the state Department of Health and Human Services showed new individual cases in Crawford, Missaukee and Wexford counties, among the 125 new cases announced across the state.
That brings the 17-county region's total confirmed case tally to 491 since the start of the pandemic, with 42 recorded deaths.
Health officials from the Benzie-Leelanau District Health Department will host two additional testing events this weekend, in Suttons Bay on Saturday and in Benzonia on Sunday.
“From a public health perspective, testing remains very important both to ensure early identification of infected individuals but also so that we can gain as much information as we can about the presence of this illness in our area," said Dr. Joshua Meyerson, the health department's medical director.
These drive-through testing events will run from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. both days and participants must be a Michigan resident with valid ID. Saturday's event will be at Suttons Bay High School and Sunday's will be at Benzie Central High School.
Participants should bring their medical insurance card, though there is no charge to patients. Those without insurance can still be tested without cost.
Finally, a doctor's order is not required and a test may be given to those both with and without symptoms of COVID-19. Results will be expected in about four days, with notification from the two-county health department.
Meanwhile, Munson Healthcare reports no current coronavirus patients in any of its hospitals.
Michigan has confirmed 60,189 COVID-19 cases statewide, as well as 5,790 recorded deaths. Only 18 new deaths were reported Tuesday by state health officials.
The United States now has 2.1 million confirmed cases and 116,700 reported deaths, while there have been 8 million cases found worldwide and nearly 439,000 deaths, according to data from Johns Hopkins University & Medicine.
