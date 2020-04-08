TRAVERSE CITY — Three new COVID-19 cases were discovered across the region and no new deaths were reported Wednesday.
Single new cases of the pandemic respiratory disease were found Wednesday in Emmet, Leelanau and Otsego counties. Health officials have so far found 125 confirmed cases across the 14 counties in northwest Lower Michigan and recorded 12 deaths.
Otsego County continues to have the most known cases with 29, followed by both Emmet and Grand Traverse counties at 15 cases. There are 10 cases in each Cheboygan and Kalkaska counties, as well as single digit cases in nearly every other local county.
Only Benzie County remains without a single confirmed case of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, officials confirmed.
Statewide, Michigan health workers saw an uptick by 1,376 confirmed cases Wednesday and recorded 114 new COVID-19 deaths. That brings totals to 20,346 cases and 959 total deaths statewide.
Lisa Peacock serves as the health officer for two local district health departments covering Antrim, Benzie, Charlevoix, Emmet, Leelanau and Otsego counties. She said Wednesday it's challenging to predict when the pandemic disease will peak in local communities because of minimal available testing under current supply constraints.
"We need more testing to really identify where we stand," Peacock said.
She said more robust testing data will help health officials better predict and prepare for a crescendo of cases and patients who require medical treatment in a designated COVID-19 facility. Expanding testing access is a priority, Peacock said.
Widespread shortages of both screening test materials and kits needed to process the tests in laboratories have been reported across both Michigan and the nation.
The restrictions leave tests available only to those sick enough to be hospitalized, as well as high-risk patients with symptoms and both medical workers and first responders with symptoms.
Peacock said state leaders are working with university researchers to looking at both statewide and regional data, efforts to create predictive models to forecast when medical needs will be greatest in various communities. But there "absolutely must" be expanded testing to better know what's coming, she said.
"In order to do that predictive modeling, we have to have data," Peacock said.
Munson Healthcare officials also said there's not enough information for accurate predictions about coming illness peaks and patient surges.
"There are models predicting a peak for Michigan in the next week but that is likely based on southeast Michigan," said Brian Lawson, Munson's communications director. "The timing and severity could be different in other communities based on any number of variables. The data just doesn’t give us an accurate enough picture yet."
Lawson said the health care system is moving forward as though there will be a surge in patients, so hospitals and medical workers are prepared.
Wendy Hirschenberger, health officer for Grand Traverse County Health Department, told county commissioners Wednesday morning that the local community is not yet at the peak for the disease, nor are downstate communities.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Monday said predictive models she'd reviewed anticipated the state's peak likely would come around the end of April or early May.
Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, the state’s chief medical executive, said as more daily test results are factored into epidemiological equations, the better predictive models will become as the crisis continues.
