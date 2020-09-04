TRAVERSE CITY — This week brought three deaths and nearly 70 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 to northern Lower Michigan.
Health officials reported the three deaths since Monday happened in Charlevoix, Grand Traverse and Leelanau counties. The largest case increase was in Grand Traverse County, where 24 people tested positive this week.
Grand Traverse County's health officer said the case increase has been substantial since July.
"In fact the increase has been significant for August. We have done 140 case investigations in the month of August alone with 115 of those since the middle of August, so 82 percent of the 140 have been just in the past 15 days," said Health Officer Wendy Hirschenberger on Wednesday to county commissioners. "The month of August has really just been our absolute busiest yet."
Other up north counties to see significant case hikes this week include eight in Manistee, seven in Benzie, six in both Otsego and Wexford, and five in Kalkaska, statistics show.
"Some counties have demonstrated a steady up and down pattern throughout the course of the pandemic, and others have clear spikes of increased activity. There is no question that the areas that attract tourism and visitors have seen the larger increases in cases throughout the summer," said Lisa Peacock, health officer for six up north counties.
Other increases included three additional confirmed cases in Emmet, Leelanau and Missaukee counties, two in Cheboygan County, and one in both Charlevoix and Presque Isle counties.
Peacock said one thing the area is doing better is testing more people.
"The numbers of tests administered per day across the region continues to climb due to the concerted efforts of health departments, hospitals and providers to continually build testing capacity," she said.
There may very well be a need for that increased testing capacity in coming weeks, Peacock said.
"It is critically important to maintain testing capacity so that we can continue to meet the demands for testing as school begins, but also as an important indicator of our ability to contain transmission."
On Friday, state health officials announced there are a total of 105,377 confirmed cases statewide, along with 6,526 reported deaths.
Nationally, nearly 6.2 million people have been infected with the pandemic disease and more than 187,300 have died, while 26.4 million have fallen ill worldwide and nearly 871,000 died, according to figures tracked by Johns Hopkins University.
Reporter Mardi Link contributed information for this article.
