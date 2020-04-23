BEULAH — Set-aside scraps in a rainbow of colors long sat in a Benzie County barn.
Now, they’ve found a vital use.
Nearly a dozen Benzie County sewists have strung together to fashion fabric donations into masks for nursing home staffers, health care workers and anyone else short on face coverings.
Organizer Kathy Ross, who normally dedicates her time to leading Benzie County’s chapter of the international nonprofit Days for Girls, said the effort was spurred by need.
“A lot of us are of a certain age that we pay attention to health concerns like this — we really were alarmed when this whole thing started,” she said. “We really want to do what we can to protect our community.”
Days for Girls creates reusable menstrual kits shipped worldwide to girls in need. With shipping being slowed and contact difficult amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the international organization turned its sights to other needs.
“These are makers; these are sewists. When they heard about face masks being used, they were in, 100 percent,” said Josh Stoltz, executive director of Grow Benzie, the nonprofit offering up that fabric-filled barn.
So far, they’ve created and distributed about 500 masks, Ross said Tuesday.
Sewists work individually from home, working from kits Ross delivers to their doorsteps. She returns later to pick up finished masks.
The group got started in early March. They were set to open shop the same day a major hurdle appeared — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s Stay Home, Stay Safe Order. It meant the sewists couldn’t collaborate in person and couldn’t rely on Grow Benzie’s community spaces for distribution because the nonprofit also maintains a food hub.
That’s when Benzie Bus came onboard.
“Benzie Bus already makes prescription deliveries and grocery deliveries — I talked to Jessica Carland at Benzie Bus and we figured out a logistical system, including spreadsheets and scripts when people call in, to accept all the donations,” Stoltz said.
Benzie Bus’ dispatchers take requests for masks and catalog incoming and outgoing shipments, said Executive Director Bill Kennis.
It’s solving a major community problem, he added.
“Many folks have masks they’ve said they’ll donate to the cause, but where do you give them?” Kennis said. “We’re doing whatever we can do.”
The masks are kept in a contained area and only essential personnel have access. Shipments are dropped off where they need to go — be it a nursing home, Paul Oliver Hospital or a store with essential worker staff — with no person-to-person contact, Kennis said.
“If a nursing home says they need 10 masks for today, our buses can freely deliver them and get them over there right away,” he added. “It’s gone really well so far — even our passengers have received masks.”
It’s part of a greater initiative spearheaded by Stoltz. Since the pandemic began, he has worked to bring local volunteers and organizations together to better meet community needs and do it more efficiently.
“We just connected all the folks and their experience and let them really thrive with what they’re good at,” Stoltz said.
And neither Stoltz nor Ross have any plans to slow down.
“We’ve got to keep everybody as safe as possible and get the word out that we’re here and can provide these masks at no charge to anybody and the bus will bring them,” Ross said. “Everybody just needs to give a call and it’ll be there.”
Find more information on that at www.growbenzie.org. See COVID-19 updates at www.record-eagle.com.
