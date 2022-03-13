TRAVERSE CITY — Briana Leal woke up on Dec. 3, expecting to pick up her stepfather, Rogelio, from the hospital.

That’s not what happened.

When the Leals arrived at Munson Medical Center, a nurse emerged to tell them that Rogelio died that morning, at 7:17 a.m. Rogelio, who went by Roger, had coded the night before, the nurses told Roger’s brother.

The family waited for hours to receive an explanation from Roger’s doctor. Roger was 62 and lived with diabetes. He’d checked in a month before to have a gangrenous portion of his toe removed. After three successive operations, Briana said his nurses were confused as to why he had suddenly died.

“I don’t know what happened,” she said one of the nurses told her. “We were literally doing his discharge papers.”

The doctor never emerged to explain Leal’s death to his family. Instead, the Leals left with a death certificate stating that Roger died from gangrene, complicated by COVID-19 which, Briana said, he contracted during his month in a Munson hospital bed.

So what killed Roger Leal? The impossibility of an answer sheds light on the difficulty of classifying deaths during the pandemic. Was it COVID? Was it his mismanagement of his illness after nearly two years of avoiding hospitals? Roger’s hospitalization occurred while delta variant cases were peaking in northwest Michigan. Did the strain on the hospital system affect his care?

His death is among thousands in Michigan which experts credit to the pandemic, even if they weren’t flagged as attributable only to COVID-19. They are deaths labeled as heart attacks, liver failures and strokes. Sometimes, they are credited as being caused by dementia or Alzheimer’s. Other deaths were labeled as respiratory failures.

Deaths in all those categories jumped since the pandemic began, renewing attention on what the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention calls “excess deaths.” Those are deaths that, after accounting for COVID-19, remain unexplainably numerous compared to expected death rates.

For example, if a region had 181 more deaths than expected — of which 71 deaths were attributed to COVID-19 — then the remaining 110 would be excess deaths. Those figures tell the story of Benzie, Mason, and Manistee counties in 2020, where 61 percent of excess deaths are unexplained by statistical models, CDC data show.

Across all 50 states, Michigan ranks sixth in excess deaths that exclude COVID-19, as of Feb. 1. The excess death toll is just more than 9,000.

Other numbers provided by the state illustrate how those deaths might have been masked as other diseases. From 2019 to 2020, Michigan had 1,500 more deaths from heart disease, 700 more deaths from strokes, 500 more deaths from diabetes and 400 more deaths from Alzheimer’s.

Nationwide, they are just drops in a death tally estimated at more than 200,000. And a study published Thursday in the medical journal The Lancet outlined a worldwide estimate of excess deaths that far exceeds those recorded in official COVID-19 death tracking.

“That’s just a huge increase in the number of deaths overall,” said Bob Anderson, chief of mortality statistics for the CDC. “You have to explain those somehow, and it can only be really explained by the pandemic.”

Researchers are looking into deaths that may not seem obvious at first. They include suicides, which may have been triggered by isolation, job loss and stress. They could also include deaths from months of postponed care — such as with cancer deaths that might have been prevented had hospitals not been inundated with the patients of the pandemic.

Roger Leal’s death could fit that bill as well, Anderson speculated.

“We do know there were a lot of diabetic patients that weren’t getting diabetic care,” Anderson said. “It sounds like he got the acute care but there just may have been too much damage. They may have done everything possible, and he may have gotten very good acute care, but the problem may have been prior, that he wasn’t getting adequate regular care, and the result was that the diabetes got out of control.”

Munson Medical Center did not make Roger Leal’s doctor available for comment. The hospital also did not comment on whether COVID caseload standards affected his care.

Excess deaths spiked just as the death rate in Michigan exceeded births for the first time. The two phenomena are impossible not to link, said Jeff Duncan, MDHHS director of vital statistics.

“There’s a clear association between the pandemic and life expectancy going down for the first time after years and years of going up,” said Duncan.

Experts pinned urban, racially diverse areas as excess death hotspots. Northern Michigan is predominantly white, with majority rural counties stretching from Grand Rapids up through the Upper Peninsula.

These regions sparked concerns for Joshua Meyerson, health director for the Northwest Michigan Health Department.

Residents in counties like Presque Isle can be 45 minutes or more from a health care provider. Even in Mancelona Township, in Antrim County, Meyerson observed more hard-to-explain deaths than in previous years.

That access factor could be showing up in the unusual spike in deaths at home. Rural counties like Grand Traverse saw deaths at home rise by 42 percent between 2019 and 2021, according to data from the CDC’s WONDER system for disseminating public health data and information. Deaths at home jumped in Antrim, Emmet and Leelanau counties, too.

“We see that here when we get into some of our more rural areas. Even when you adjust for age, we have areas within our region where you see disproportionate effects from all of these factors,” Meyerson said. “It all builds on itself.”

The result, Meyerson said, is that excess deaths in his jurisdiction have been “the highest we’ve seen in more than a generation.”

Even so, the majority are COVID-19, but just aren’t identified by coroners and medical examiners.

Lois Goslinoski is the medical examiner for the Benzie and Manistee health departments. She said she tests bodies of people who die of natural causes, but sometimes even positive test results don’t make a COVID death.

For example, it’s her job to deduce whether a pulmonary embolism played a more immediate role than the disease itself. If she thinks it did, pulmonary embolism would make it onto the first line of her death certificate, with COVID-19 as a contributing factor. Those contributing factors can get lost in the CDCs reporting system, skewing mortality statistics downward.

It should be noted — for surveillance purposes, public death trackers sometimes do include those deaths. Machine-algorithms in the CDC’s Mortality Statics department catch certificates where COVID played a role, then add them to the tracker, according to Anderson, the CDC statistician. Death certificates only include one “leading cause,” a decision which prevents death certificates from becoming a jumbled, uninterpretable mess.

“Ultimately it’s my decision. You’ve got to decide, what’s making the most sense?” said Goslinoski. “You make that decision, ’How important is COVID-19 in their cause of death?’”

These are judgment calls — made by coroners, medical examiners and doctors who may be working in short-staffed hospitals. A result, Goslinoski said, is that they don’t always identify the disease.

“Some doctors don’t even realize that there’s this line — in very, very, very small print” said Goslinoski. “If somebody is having a heart attack, and they’re also COVID-positive, if I do a full autopsy, I can sometimes link that risk for that heart attack to coagulopathy, which is a part of the syndrome that goes with COVID-19.”

For the Leals at least, the clarity would be welcome. On the morning Roger died, they sat and waited for an explanation that never came.

Afterward, Roger’s son, Rolando, spent days on the phone in search of an explanation — the same explanation that thousands of Michigan families could well be after, and one at which their doctors, statisticians, coroners, and medical officers can only guess.

“It’s shitty,” Briana said. “Because it’s not their family that has to go through this.”