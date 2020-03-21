TRAVERSE CITY — Months before the World Health Organization declared the coronavirus a pandemic, Dr. Laura Hill offered to teach area physicians about telemedicine.
Few were interested.
That was then, she said, and this is now.
“There were a number of physicians who wouldn’t even consider it,” Hill said in a telephone interview. “We’re being thrown into something unprecedented, and now even the most resistant are willing to pick up the computer and start doing telehealth.”
Telehealth, also called telemedicine, allows doctors to care for patients remotely via a video-conferencing, using a smartphone, a computer or a tablet.
Hill is a volunteer with Northern Physicians Organization and one of nine doctors at Thirlby Clinic on West Front Street in Traverse City, where more than 95 percent of patient visits now are conducted online, via a patient portal, accessible through the clinic’s website.
Exceptions are some patients with congestive heart failure who need to be seen in person, Hill said.
Telehealth is the best and perhaps only way to keep patients and providers safe, Hill said. And now it’s covered by Medicare.
On March 17 the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services announced telehealth services would be covered, in a beneficiary’s home or in any healthcare facility, for the duration of the COVID-19 crisis, backdated to March 6.
Previously, many telehealth services were not covered, and those that were had to fulfill very specific requirements regarding location, the tax identification number of the health care provider and whether the provider had seen the patient previously.
Those rules have been waived, according to the CMMS, something Hill and others say they support.
“That was huge,” Hill said. “But when COVID goes away, will this still be covered? I hope so but no one knows the answer to that.”
Telehealth is employed for mental health appointments at Pine Rest Christian Mental Health Services Clinic in Traverse City.
“As of Tuesday, we’ve transitioned all of our psychiatry and therapist appointments to telehealth until the pandemic is over,” said clinic manager Kristine Wilmoth. “If someone does not have internet access, we’re problem-solving over the phone.”
Medicare also now covers telehealth for psychiatry appointments, CMMS said.
Pine Rest received a three-year, $1 million grant in 2016 from Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration to use telehealth with patients reporting opioid use disorder, Wilmoth said.
They’re now putting everything they learned about technology, HIPPA privacy protection concerns and patient outcomes into use. Being able to see a patient isn’t only for physical ailments.
“There are a lot of things that will tell us how someone is doing beyond what they say,” Wilmoth said. “Little clues you can see visually that you wouldn’t pick up on a phone call. Is their face clean and hair combed. Are their clothes wrinkled like they slept in them. We want to assess how someone is doing over time and we can still do that with telehealth.”
Dr. Andrew Adams, who also works at Thirlby Clinic, said two-thirds of his patients are older adults with a chronic medical condition — exactly the people society is trying so hard to protect from this virus.
“And if we get quarantined,” he said, meaning physicians, “we can still use it. We can still see patients. And not be a drain on resources.”
While some have questioned whether older adults could adapt to the technology or learn to take their own vitals, both Hill and Wilmoth said they found that not to be an issue.
“Older people are just as willing to learn something new as anyone else is, if it helps them,” Wilmoth said.
With some over-the-phone instruction from her 23-year-old assistant, Hannah Hubbell, Hill said patients in their 90s learn how to download an app, set up an online appointment, enter a two-digit authentication code, take their heart rate, temperature and blood pressure.
“It’s working, it’s keeping people safe, they don’t have to go line up at the hospital when it isn’t necessary and where they might be exposed,” Hill said.
Wilmoth advised those feeling anxious to limit their news consumption, exercise, make a gratitude list and talk with people who are encouraging.
Those interested in learning more can visit Thirlby Clinic’s website, thirlbyclinic.com, and the patient request page of Pine Rest’s website, pinereset.org.
Munson Medical Center new hire Chelsea Szafranski came on board Feb. 10 to coordinate the hospital’s telehealth services. She said Munson is beginning pilot programs for patients with chronic conditions.
“A lot of our practices are on different systems, so we have a few different routes we’re going, using vendors we already work with,” Szafranski said. “Our main goal now is meeting patient needs in our client offices and keeping them and employees safe.”
