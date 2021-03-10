TRAVERSE CITY — The Munson Healthcare region has seen a slow but steady increase in COVID-19 cases over the last week, leading local health officials to believe this may be the start of a third wave of the disease.
Health officials are also bracing for a spike in mid- April as people return from spring break.
The rate of positivity is at 4.2 percent for the region, with 196 cases per 100,000 people, said Dr. Christine Nefcy, chief medical officer for Munson. That’s an increase from last week’s rate of 3.5 percent and 120 cases per 100,000.
Statewide, that rate is 4.5 percent.
There are also 27 COVID patients hospitalized across the Munson system, with 14 at Munson Medical Center. That’s up from last week, when there were 19 patients, with nine of them in the Traverse City hospital.
“We are seeing an increase after a welcomed decline,” Nefcy said.
The first known case of the South African variant in Michigan was reported Tuesday in a boy living in Jackson County. The B.1.351 strain is believed to be more infectious and is now in at least 20 states, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Health officials said there is no indication that the variant is more deadly or causes more severe illness, but higher transmission rates could increase hospitalizations and deaths if the new variants become widespread.
Nefcy said several other variants are in northern Michigan and may be contributing to the gradual increase in cases.
“We are concerned that those mutations are more contagious, so it’s very, very important that we continue to stay the course and slow the spread,” Nefcy said.
There is also evidence that some vaccines may not be as effective against the new variants, Nefcy said.
Cases are rising among students, which is a departure from the fall when most of the school-associated positives were teachers and other staff. Nearly 80 percent of area educators and support staff have been vaccinated and are no longer required to quarantine after a possible exposure.
The majority of school districts in the five-county region have reported multiple school-associated cases within the last two weeks.
Traverse City West Senior High School experienced a sharp spike in the last two weeks as 14 positive school-associated cases were announced. Twenty-six of the school’s 36 reported cases have come since in-person education resumed after the holiday break. High schools, per MDHHS orders, had been virtual from mid-November until just before Christmas.
Wendy Hirschenberger, health officer and director at the Grand Traverse County Health Department, reported that from Feb. 1 through Monday 173 people from West Senior High were told to quarantine and 19 more were in isolation. Those numbers dropped to 36 in quarantine and five in isolation as of Tuesday.
Northwest Michigan Health Services reported Tuesday that it received its first allocation of vaccines this week and is in the process of scheduling people. The agency will be getting 200 to 300 vaccines per week, said CEO Heidi Britton.
“We’re excited about the opportunity and we’re excited to get 200 vaccines out over the next two weeks,” Britton said.
The agency also received 1,000 doses for a community outreach pilot program. The goal of the mobile vaccination clinics, which use specially-outfitted vehicles, will be to deliver doses to those who may have problems getting to a clinic because of transportation issues, language barriers and more, Britton said.
The mobile clinics will serve people in Benzie, Mason, Manistee and Oceana counties.
Munson is no longer administering vaccines to the public beyond second doses that have already been scheduled, but is encouraging people to contact their health department to get on a waiting list.
Grand Traverse County recently updated its software to sort out those who are eligible for a vaccine and allow them to schedule and will soon have people on a waiting list to be contacted when it’s their turn and doses are available.
Eligibility continues to expand and on March 22 will include all people over 50, even though other categories are not complete.
Lisa Peacock, health officer for the Benzie-Leelanau District Health Department and the Health Department of Northwest Michigan, said 75 percent of doses they receive are earmarked for people 65 and above.
Record-Eagle reporter Brendan Quealy contributed to this report.