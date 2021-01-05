TRAVERSE CITY — In northern Michigan, the number of COVID-19 vaccines administered are beginning to rise as new cases of the same disease level off.
Munson Healthcare reported Tuesday that 5,371 vaccines had been administered or were scheduled to be administered.
The number is 400 more than last week and represents about 51 percent of hospital staff and contracted staff across the healthcare system.
According to state data on the 17-county Traverse City health preparedness region, about 30 percent of vaccines shipped to hospitals and health departments have been administered. That leaves the majority (about 14,500 doses) awaiting use. It appears, however, that the percentage of vaccines administered doubled from a low point of 15 percent Dec. 21.
Both vaccines authorized for emergency use by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the drugs manufactured by Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna, require a two-dose series for them to be the most effective.
Dr. Christine Nefcy, chief medical officer, said Munson is still in Tier 1A and is now getting ready to give the second dose to those who have already received the vaccine.
The doses for the Pfizer vaccine are given 21 days apart and for the Moderna vaccine 28 days.
Tier 1A includes all healthcare workers and residents of long-term care facilities.
Nefcy said Munson is working with regional health care departments to make plans and set up infrastructure for moving into Tier 1B in the near future.
Tier 1B includes some essential workers such as teachers, law enforcement officers, firefighters and people over 75.
No dates are set, but people will be told through public campaigns, websites and more, Nefcy said.
“One of our limiting factors is knowing when we get vaccine and how much vaccine we will get,” Nefcy said. “We are trying to be as transparent as possible as to when we are receiving the vaccine and how much and we will continue to do so.”
Of the about 49 percent of healthcare workers who have not been vaccinated, Nefcy said some have declined because they are pregnant or breastfeeding or have said they will wait.
Logistics is also a challenge, as it is difficult to schedule people for vaccines when they don’t know if they’ll have vaccines to give, she said.
Nefcy said the rates of vaccination for Munson employees is a reflection of the rates in the general community.
Those who work directly with COVID patients have a very high rate of vaccine adoption.
“I think these are the employees and folks that are seeing the effects of COVID-19 on a day-to-day basis,” Nefcy said. “They are signing up and getting vaccinated. We have others who are a little more wary.”
It is also a challenge that the pandemic is being fought on two fronts, she said. One is the virus itself, while the other is the misinformation that is out there.
“The vaccine rollout has been no different where there are people who have valid concerns and there are people who have concerns that are maybe less so from a scientific perspective.”
Munson reported that there were 46 COVID-19 inpatients across the Munson system as of Tuesday — the same number reported last week — with 29 of them at Munson Medical Center in Traverse City.
New cases are not decreasing, but they are leveling off, Nefcy said.
By the numbers
Michigan health officials reported the lowest number of new confirmed cases on Tuesday since Halloween, according to data from the COVID Tracking Project. Volunteer data organizers also urged caution when using those same figures, as data disruptions because of holidays weekends may delay normal reporting until mid-January.
“We see big drops followed by equally big spikes — neither of which are likely to be accurate measures of what’s actually happening across the country,” the COVID Tracking Project’s weekly update said.
In the 17-county Traverse City region designated by the state, new case rates per-capita have declined in most counties according to data from the University of Michigan School of Public Health.
The risk level in Crawford, Emmett and Wexford counties declined from level “E,” the highest, to “D,” the second highest, according to U-M. The same data says the region as a whole has seen a decline in new cases for four straight weeks, now averaging 83.5 cases per day with between two and three deaths.
The 7-day test positivity rate in the region is averaging 8.7 percent.