TRAVERSE CITY — Health officials announced two locations of potential community exposure to the coronavirus and corrected a previous one.
The locations are:
- Blue Tractor Barbecue, 423 S Union St, Traverse City: Thursday, Oct. 22, 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.; Friday, Oct. 23, 4 p.m. to 11 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. 24, 4 p.m. to 11 p.m.
- The Candle Factory and Home Elements, 301 W Grandview Pkwy, Traverse City: Monday, Oct. 26, 4 to 11 p.m.
- Rove Estate Vineyard & Winery, 7007 E Traverse Hwy, Traverse City: Friday, Oct. 30, 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. An earlier press release noted that the date was Saturday, Oct. 31.
Grand Traverse County Health Department officials informed Traverse City Area Public Schools that all contact tracing related to positive COVID-19 cases at Central High School has been completed.
School district officials announced Monday that all extracurricular activities at the high school can resume. That means the Trojans district matchup with Petoskey in volleyball Wednesday at 6 p.m. will continue as scheduled.
Frankfort-Elberta Schools now has six confirmed positive COVID-19 cases within the district. District officials announced Monday that both the high school and junior high will be closed until Nov. 13.
Record-Eagle education reporter Brendan Quealy contributed to this report.
