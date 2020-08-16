TRAVERSE CITY — March 13, a Friday.
That day each school district in Michigan shuttered its doors and sent nearly every facet of teaching and learning home with students.
Most did not think the shutdown would last the rest of the school year. Some figured two weeks, a month at the most.
Janelle Fineout still has a vivid picture of that Friday — the day her three daughters were relegated to their house — blind to oncoming isolation that sprawled during the growing global pandemic as it brought the world to a halt.
The first thought to cross her mind was, “Oh my gosh, what am I going to do?”
Fineout was far from alone.
Stress would rise and academics would fall.
Experts and educators call it the “COVID slide” — the regression in both students’ education and social-emotional well-being during months away from friends and teachers.
Fineout soon became the teacher/tutor to help with homework, the taskmaster to keep focus and the principal to hand out discipline while still being “Mom” to a 15-year-old, a 13-year-old and a 12-year-old.
That was a struggle of balance for Fineout and many other parents.
The 35-year-old had been out of school for 17 years, and the way students learn in 2020 is a far cry from school in 2003.
“I couldn’t understand half of it,” Fineout said. “I was really no help to them. I’d look at their work and be like, ‘I don’t know what that is. I don’t even know what that means.’”
The lack of structure, the leniency from teachers, distractions at home caused some to fall away from their educational responsibilities. They were just kids.
“It has sent them back so far,” Fineout said. “My one daughter, who’s going into 10th grade, she’s probably right back into her eighth-grade year.”
Calculus
A study released in April by the Collaborative for Student Growth showed the “economic impacts and trauma” of the COVID-19 pandemic will only make the “long-standing opportunity gaps” in education that much wider.
Casey Petz, the superintendent of Suttons Bay Public School, said that is the discussion he’s having with educators. While high-performing students remain stable or advance in their education, low-performing students continue to struggle and fall further behind.
That reality is one educators and parents must accept, Petz said.
“It’s kind of like conceding defeat,” he said. “We know that this is going to be tough on kids. We know there’s going to be a slide. But let’s start talking about what is being done within the school instead of grieving the situation we’re in.”
The study analyzed and expanded the effects of the “summer slide,” in which students experience a two- to three-month decline in their education from where they were at the end of the school year. Experts expect the COVID slide to show similar patterns but at a higher rate of education loss.
Preliminary estimates suggest students will lose 30 percent of the gains they made in reading and 50 percent of the gains they made in mathematics, leaving some students nearly a grade level behind where they were when in-person instruction shut down in March.
The shutdown also caused losses of educational resources and opportunities to learn that “go well beyond a traditional summer break,” the study stated.
Megan Kuhfeld, a research scientist for the collaborative, and Beth Tarasawa, executive vice president at the Northwest Evaluation Association, concluded in the study that the pandemic is a “call to action” for educators and policymakers, adding that “we must be prepared to support students, many of whom will likely be behind academically.”
That responsibility is one every educator takes seriously, Petz said, but he compared the monumental task of designing a school model to fix everything to “building the impossible machine.”
“At this point,” Petz said, “it’s more about the ‘how’ and the ‘what’ than the slide. How are they going to be affected? What are we going to do about it?”
Shop Class
Building that “impossible machine” begins with the basics. The foundations students need to learn.
The first cog in the machine is reestablishing a relationship and a connection for students with learning, said Lisa Klepper, the supervisor at the New Campus Center, which serves students with severe emotional impairments.
Participation in the New Campus online curriculum was “very low,” Klepper said.
She said the virtual platform was difficult for her students to use because it requires initiative, some “grit and perseverance” if they don’t understand the lesson, or to rely on someone in the household to help — a resource that is not always available.
Klepper acknowledged families did “the best they could with what they had,” but said at the same time that students are going to be “significantly behind” where they were academically before March 13.
“There is no blame for any of it,” she said.
Many children are isolated from their friends, having been thrown into a new and uncertain world just days after walking the halls at their schools.
Such sudden changes are sure to increase anxiety, depression, loneliness and even self-esteem, Klepper said. Pair that with the utter lack of in-person social interaction, and there is a recipe for harmful mental stress.
“Academic progress does not happen unless the students have a positive relationship at school. We’ll try to reignite that focus,” Klepper said.
New Campus staff will conduct baseline tests to see where students stand academically. Klepper called it “going slow to go fast.”
John VanWagoner, Traverse City Area Public Schools superintendent, said data collected from such assessments along with existing systems to identify students struggling are two more key cogs.
VanWagoner said those systems won’t always fit the new problems revealed during the pandemic and through the first few months, weeks or even days of the new school year. Educators, himself included, have their “work cut out” for them, he said.
VanWagoner is looking for “creative and out-of-the-box ideas” to find time — extra time — to provide remedial services and work with students to get them prepared for the future. One option is extending the school year, Van Wagoner said.
“I’m just afraid that’s what the reality is because of the lost learning time,” VanWagoner said, adding a concern is whether or not there will be enough resources if the projected state aid cuts happen. “We’re going to be in a tight spot.”
Asa Kelly, a second grade teacher at Betsie Valley Elementary in Benzie County, admits there will be a learning curve when the buildings open. He expects it to be “bumpy” for teachers, for students and for parents.
“It’s going to be wild and intriguing,” he said. “Some kids are going to open their eyes to the sun for the first time in months.”
Extended Recess
The lost learning time worse for some than for others.
Jaclyn Clever is the mother of three young boys — one going into preschool, another into first grade and one more headed to third grade.
Clever had some “choice words” when describing life at home after the state-mandated school shutdown.
Clever’s sons attended school at the time. All needed access to the family’s computer, which they couldn’t log onto by themselves, to get to their online classes, which they also could not access by themselves.
Clever needed the computer for her work, and until they were issued a Chromebook by TCAPS, she often had to relinquish her computer to her sons.
“Trying to manage three little kids and get them in their class meetings and oversee their homework while also trying to work from home was terrible,” Clever said. “I am certain they suffered academically.”
Tears and meltdowns happened every day. The trio of boys did not want to learn at home.
“They were told, ‘You have to do schoolwork in your play place,’ and then I have to be their teacher,” Clever said. “Well, they don’t want me to be their teacher. They want me to be their mom.”
Clever said the teachers went “above and beyond” to keep her sons’ education progressing. She eventually heard from teachers to not worry about the schoolwork, that they don’t expect parents to be teachers and that the work will be made up in the fall.
The air around homeschool was so negative that the daily grind and frustration was too much to bear.
“Eventually, we just threw our hands in the air and stopped trying to get this all done,” she said.
Honor Roll
Not all students suffered the COVID slide. Some, like 10-year-old Eden Burke, experienced the opposite — the COVID climb
Jacqueline Burke, Eden’s mother, said her daughter often struggled with distractions while in class and with her fellow students. Burke described Eden as “very chatty” and a young girl who likes to be social and jump in on conversations others are having.
But the social butterfly didn’t struggle academically.
Eden is in the Talented and Gifted program at TCAPS. Burke said Eden’s TAG teachers carried out online instruction in a better way than the teachers of her other children, a middle schooler and a high schooler.
“They almost had her doing too much every day,” Burke said.
Eden struggled slightly at first, but she soon flipped a switch and became “really self-directed,” her mother said. Burke said she was kind of shocked to see the transformation.
“I used to have to remind her if she forgot to turn in assignments or to do her work, but I did not have a problem with that at all with her at home,” Burke said. “Sometimes she’d miss one assignment, but her teachers would send out a reminder and she would turn in right in.”
Eden rolled right along with a learning environment better suited to her style and needs, saying “it was easier than school in person because I could focus much easier.”
Eden even found time to foster kittens while she was excelling academically, sitting with the foster foursome in her lap while working on the computer. The kittens aren’t a distraction, instead a motivation to get her work done and done well.
Burke said it was “an unbelievable joy” for Eden.
Final Exam
Not everyone is convinced going back to school in person is the best route.
Fineout is sure she already knows the outcome.
“They’re going to open schools, everybody’s going to get sick, and they’re going to shut everything down again,” she said. “All of this is going to happen all over again.”
If that happens, Kelly said they will be prepared this time around.
“It won’t be like March and April and May and June,” he said. “We all learned from that. That’s what we do.”
