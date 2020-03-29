TRAVERSE CITY — The Grand Traverse County health department announced two new confirmed cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, hiking the number of confirmed cases in Grand Traverse County to five.
The new cases reported Saturday included a man in his 60s with a history of international travel, who is hospitalized. His international travel was prior to him being infectious, according to health officials. The second case was a man in his 40s with no history of travel — but he did have an exposure to a another person who tested positive for COVID-19. He is self-quarantined at home.
People who are known to have been in contact with the men have been identified and contacted by the health department.
The complex process of interviewing patients and investigating the spread of communicable diseases is something health departments like Grand Traverse County’s have been practicing since long before the arrival of the coronavirus.
“(For diseases) that we don’t have vaccines or antivirals for, the contact tracing and case investigation is really one of the hallmarks of public health,” said the health department’s Health Officer/Director Wendy Hirschenberger.
Once the health department is notified of a positive test result for COVID-19, officials try to contact the person infected to trace their movements back to at least two days before they were symptomatic.
One recent COVID-19 investigation revealed a traveler was given instructions to go home and self-quarantine after arriving in Traverse City via a commercial airline. That person followed the direction and did not become infectious until they were at home and had no contact with the public.
Other investigations are more complicated.
Erin Johnson, communicable disease and prevention program supervisor, said the health department may need to conduct several interviews and contacts for each patient.
“Sometimes you may need to ask the same question three different ways,” Hirschenberger said. “You ask probing questions and follow up questions if you are feeling maybe that you’re not getting quite the answer you’re looking for.”
Because statistics are reported based on the patient’s county of residence, an investigation may involve phone calls and cooperation with other state and county health departments.
For example, if someone who lives in Traverse City was tested and is being treated out of state, the GTC Health Department still is the first one notified of the case.
“You might be depending on family members to give you that information depending on how old they are,” Johnson said. “If they’re able to speak with you, you’re using the resources you have to try and piece that together.”
When the links to possible exposures are found, Johnson said health officials try to quantify the risk to the public based on what the exposures might have been.
If the person may have walked past someone in the hallway, that would not be determined a close contact.
“It really depends on the context of that exposure as to what we might tell you to do to follow up,” Johnson said. “At the minimum, we would ask someone to self monitor their symptoms, which is pretty much what we’re asking all community members to do right now.”
Johnson said self-quarantine and isolation may be advised if a person was determined to be in close contact. But defining close contact can be difficult.
“I think there’s some confusion about what it means to be a close contact versus just the potential that you were in the same public place that they were in,” said Jeannine Taylor, public information officer for District Health Department No. 10, which covers Kalkaska County.
“Close contact is somebody that has been close to the person, like closer than 6 feet. Maybe it’s a spouse or a caregiver that had spent a long period of time in close proximity to the person that was ill.”
Taylor said those closest are required to report their temperature and any symptoms they may have to a public health nurse, twice daily.
The health department has requested a 14-day self-quarantine for all who arrive in Grand Traverse County from areas with high numbers of COVID-19 cases, including downstate Michigan and any out of state travelers, regardless of whether they are experiencing symptoms or had exposure.
As of Saturday morning 125 people had been tested who live in Grand Traverse County — 88 were negative, 18 are pending.
McLaren Northern Michigan said Saturday in a Facebook post that it has seen patients with COVID-19 symptoms for “several weeks.” McLaren established the first isolation unit in Northern Michigan on March 13 to protect caregivers while providing the necessary care for patients.
As testing capabilities increase over the coming weeks, McLaren expects to see an increasing number of patients with COVID-19 symptoms as well as those who test positive.
“The more people follow the executive orders and stay at home right now the more we will reduce the transmission in our community and the fewer contacts people will have,” Hirschenberger said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.