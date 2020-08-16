TRAVERSE CITY — Waiting for the outcome of a COVID-19 test often takes several days, but a new study suggests the results of those screenings may be overwhelmingly accurate.
A survey by Traverse City-based American Proficiency Institute (API) of more than 300 medical laboratories showed the facilities nearly always accurately detected the presence or absence of COVID-19.
It’s less clear whether federal health officials are actively enforcing strict quality standards at all Covid-testing labs across the country.
Testing the testers
The API study concludes that the 302 labs voluntarily submitting results correctly detected 97.4 percent of positive virus samples and 98.3 percent of negative samples.
API President Dan Edson called those findings, which were recently published in the American Journal of Clinical Pathology, “welcome news for patients, clinical laboratories and public health.”
Like other independent “proficiency” testers, API sends safe, simulated positive and negative samples to its client labs. Those specimens are designed to closely mimic human test samples. API collates the data and shares it with federal and state health agencies, hospitals and the labs themselves. When warranted, API publishes results in professional journals.
The U.S. has more than 200,000 medical labs of all sizes. Not all of them test for COVID, but the number that do is in the thousands and is growing. That makes a study with 302 participants a relatively small, first step.
For that reason, Edson, who developed the world’s first test for Legionnaire’s Disease earlier in his career, has sent out test samples to 1,024 client labs that have volunteered for a second round of tests. The larger study should provide a more substantial data set. API will tally results later this month.
Bureacratic Bumbling?
Proficiency testing (PT) has a narrowly-defined purpose.
The federal Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments of 1988 mandate proficiency tests for hundreds of medical conditions. It’s not the mission of API or companies like it to criticize or praise any lab or any particular testing method. From the study, the public doesn’t learn which of the three dozen or so testing products the participants could choose from worked best, nor are names of participating labs disclosed.
Indirectly, though, the report contains some surprises. Most striking among those is that despite a pandemic that claims roughly 1,000 lives per day in the U.S. and causes widespread economic hardships, COVID is not on the federally-mandated list for proficiency testing.
That omission explains why API’s two studies deal only with labs that volunteered, but it also raises questions. Why isn’t COVID on the list? When (or will) it be added? And what are federal health officials doing to ensure all other COVID-testing labs — not just those in the API study — are using best practices?
For now, the answers are nestled in a bureaucratic thicket that includes the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), and ultimately, a CMS subgroup — CLIA — that controls which medical conditions should be on the list for mandated testing. The Record-Eagle contacted those agencies, but so far has not received much help.
Dr. Frances Downes, a co-author of the API report and a member of the MSU College of Natural Sciences, said she “can’t imagine” why COVID is not on that list.
“It’s a regulatory process, and I’m sure it will get there,” she said. “But at least you can see that many labs are doing the proficiency test voluntarily as a way of demonstrating that their testing is accurate.”
The published data offered up another surprise.
Although it avoids recommending any commercial products, API did require labs to provide the name of the testing “platform” (hardware, software, test kits, reagents) they used. That information at least hints at which of the three dozen or so methods on the market are most widely used at this point.
More than half of labs in the first study used the same testing product — Xpert Xpress SARS CoV-2 — which is manufactured by Cepheid, a publicly-traded California company. That test was used 189 times out of a total of 302 labs.
By way of comparison, the next most common test product was BD Max’s BD SARS-CoV-2, which 25 labs utilized. API’s second round of testing should provide more information.
There is a local connection to Cepheid. Its technology is a mainstay at Munson Healthcare. Hospital spokesman Brian Lawson explained how that choice was made. Cepheid obtained FDA emergency authorization early in the pandemic, so it’s been around for a while. He said it is considered highly accurate, and it’s a relatively fast system.
Lawson acknowledged that Munson experiences slowdowns caused by a strong demand and a spotty supply chain for test materials. Delays are a problem, he said, “shared by everyone across the country.”
Labs: Just A ‘Black Box’?
Those delays create frustration, even mistrust. Dr. Ricardo Valdez, clinical director of pathology at Michigan Medicine in Ann Arbor, said that for the lay public, and even for some healthcare professionals, medical labs can seem like a “black box where samples go, then results get spit out.”
“The pandemic, though, is shedding light on clinical labs and what they do,” said Valdez.
He praised the API study.
“It provides independent evidence that test results are accurate and can be depended on. Remember, though, that proficiency tests are just one of the many quality control steps we use. We constantly make sure employees meet requirements and are well trained. We also monitor all safety issues such as handling, storage, expiration dates.”
Downes explained the motivation behind the journal article.
“We can’t conclude which (platform) is better,” she said, “but we know that slowdowns in getting test results are frustrating for labs, too. We published the article because we want the public to have confidence in testing, and we want to help physicians and public health officials make decisions about disease control.”
Asked if the country will ever catch up with the demand for tests, she replied, “Good question. I can only speculate that at some point we’ll have a vaccine and enough people who are immune so won’t we have to rely on quarantine and isolation.”
