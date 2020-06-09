TRAVERSE CITY — Health officials announced four additional cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, while those tested for COVID-19 at a community event two weekends ago may know their results before local health officials.
Single new cases were announced by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services in Alpena and Leelanau counties, as well as two new cases in Grand Traverse County. That brings the area's total to 477 cases in the 17-county region.
Meanwhile, health officials continue to await complete testing results from a large event two weekends ago.
The Grand Traverse County Health Department helped to promote the May 30-31 testing event in Traverse City, as well as help with intake paperwork and other organizing at the testing site — Turtle Creek Stadium in Blair Township. But that doesn't come with a first look at the test outcomes.
Results for the more than 800 people tested at that two-day event will be handled by state health workers as part of a statewide initiative to increase testing rates, said Wendy Hirschenberger, Grand Traverse County's health officer.
"Testing results from the drive through community event are very slow to come back to the local health department," she said.
In fact, she said the fastest way for those tested to learn their results is to establish an account through the patient portal for BioReference Laboratories, the company that processed the test kits. Those tested likely will know their results before their local health department.
"The actual lab and results are facilitated at the state level. There were thousands of tests sent in for processing at the same time," Hirschenberger said. "We are hopeful all the results will be reported to us in the next few days. As they are trickling in, we are following up with the individuals who were tested."
Local officials won't have final numbers from the weekend testing event until all lab results are made available to health departments, she said.
Since then, a second large, state-sponsored testing event happened during the recent weekend in Petoskey.
Officials with the Health Department of Northwest Michigan reported Tuesday that more than 550 people were tested for COVID-19 during the free testing event June 6-7 at Odawa Casino in Petoskey.
Test results from that event are expected to come back after two weeks.
Health officials said because of increased movement throughout our communities, more testing of the general population and pre-surgical testing, the area is apt to have more cases including those without any symptoms.
Dr. Josh Meyerson, county medical director for several area district health departments, said health officials will support increased testing locally to show improvements in the prevalence of the disease and risk in our communities.
"With increased testing we will have access to more data to monitor the pandemic risk, and strengthen our capacity for future testing as needed,” Meyerson said.
But that doesn't mean it's time to abandon increased sanitation practices and improved personal hygiene, he said.
“It is still just as important to follow social distancing, masking and hygiene measures, as these measures are intended to work together to protect us through these stages of reopening and the allowable community interaction," the doctor said.
