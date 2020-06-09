Confirmed COVID-19 cases (as of 6/9/2020)

More Information

Get your test results from the May 30-31 event at Turtle Creek Stadium:

Go to bioreference.com/patient-portal and select "test results." Click the "create an account" button and complete the registration process. Results may not be available on the patient portal for up to 5-7 days after collection so please continue to check back regularly.

Those who need assistance with the patient portal can email patientportal@bioreference.com online.

Source: GTCHD